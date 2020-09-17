10 questions with JC Tretter, who's led the NFLPA during 'unprecedented times'

CB.com: What's the first six months been like as President of the NFL Players Association?

Tretter: Obviously, it's been unprecedented times with everything going on in the world. I think we did a really great job of getting things organized to get our season started. We put in really solid protocols that have gotten things moving. In the end, all previous successes don't matter for the rest of the season. It's about doing the right thing every day. You have to make sure you take care of yourself, which takes care of your teammates, which keeps this whole thing running. Everybody in the building needs to do the right thing, follow the protocols, make smart decisions to make everybody safe. If we can keep everybody safe and healthy, we'll be able to crown a Super Bowl champion in February.

CB.com: Who have you reached out to for advice with taking on this kind of role?

Tretter: I talk to Eric Winston, who was the President of the NFLPA for six years, and get his perspective on things. But this is different because there's no blueprint for COVID-19. There's no past example. When you're going through a CBA, you can look at previous CBA negotiations and kind of figure out what's going to happen next. This was a new challenge we were all trying to figure out what's the best answer. There's probably no real right answer because everything you're trying to figure out is on the fly. In the end, I think we got pretty close to the right answer and we'll just continue to work and continue to be adaptable. That's pretty much the answer for everyone with this virus. You have to continue to be able to change, the science will continue to come and help dictate what we're going to do and what's best for us and we'll keep following it.

CB.com: What are expecting atmosphere-wise with a small amount of fans in the stadium?

Tretter: I'm excited to have fans in there. It was kind of a weird experience in Baltimore with no fans, a little eerie. It will be great to have any amount of fans there and get the Dawg Pound going. That will be a nice spark for us.

CB.com: What changes for you as a center with all that silence out there?