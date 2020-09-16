Matchup to Watch

Matchup to Watch: Browns pass rush vs. Joe Burrow 

Sep 16, 2020 at 09:48 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/nathan-zegura-hs-60x60.jpg
Nathan Zegura

In Week 1, the Browns faced the reigning NFL MVP in Lamar Jackson and, despite pressuring him on 48.3 percent of his dropbacks — by far the highest percentage in the league — they were not able to slow down the Ravens offense.

This week, however, the Browns are facing No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow in his second career start, and that kind of pressure could have much more of an effect on the Bengals passing game.

When under pressure by the Chargers in Week 1, Burrow completed just three of his 10 pass attempts (30 percent) for 31 yards and quarterback rating of 40.0. He was sacked three times in that game and was under duress on 17 of his 44 dropbacks, (38.6 percent). When Burrow was in a clean pocket, the rookie showed great prowess, completing 20-of-26 attempts (77 percent) for 162 yards and a quarterback rating near 80. His completion percentage from a clean pocket was 11th-best in the league Week 1, while his 30 percent completion rate when under pressure ranked in the bottom third of the league.

The Browns secondary is definitely depleted, and the Ravens were able to take advantage of that in Week 1. The Bengals have an excellent receiving quartet featuring A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd (back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons), John Ross and Tee Higgins. Given that Greedy Williams (shoulder) and Kevin Johnson (liver) could miss their second consecutive games, it is critical the Browns are able to disrupt Burrow in the pocket. It is even more important they are able to generate that pressure with their front four so they can deploy seven defenders in coverage.

Related Links

In Week 1, the Browns defense pressured the quarterback on 14 of his 29 dropbacks, and the defensive line totaled 13 of the team's 16 total pressures (multiple players pressured the quarterback on two plays). Myles Garrett (five) led the way, while Sheldon Richardson and Olivier Vernon chipped in three pressures each. Larry Ogunjobi — who was Pro Football Focus's highest graded defensive lineman in Week 1 — and Adrian Clayborn each had one pressure against the Ravens, with Clayborn notching the lone sack for the defensive line.

The Bengals offensive line was graded as the fourth-worst pass blocking unit in the NFL in Week 1 by PFF and right tackle Bobby Hart allowed a league-high six pressures against the Chargers. Garrett, who rushed exclusively against the right tackle in Week 1, could have a monster game in primetime, as he and the defensive line will be counted on to dominate this game and disrupt Burrow.

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 1

Check out the best photos from the Cleveland Browns game against the Baltimore Ravens yesterday by the Browns photo team

The team before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
1 / 43

The team before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
2 / 43

Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
3 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
4 / 43

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
5 / 43

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
6 / 43

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
7 / 43

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
8 / 43

The stadium during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
9 / 43

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
10 / 43

Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
11 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
12 / 43

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
13 / 43

Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
14 / 43

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
15 / 43

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
16 / 43

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
17 / 43

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
18 / 43

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
19 / 43

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
20 / 43

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
21 / 43

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
22 / 43

The stadium during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
23 / 43

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
24 / 43

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95), Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) and Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
25 / 43

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95), Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) and Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
26 / 43

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
27 / 43

Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
28 / 43

The team during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
29 / 43

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
30 / 43

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
31 / 43

The stadium before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
32 / 43

Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
33 / 43

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
34 / 43

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
35 / 43

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The team before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
36 / 43

The team before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
37 / 43

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
38 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
39 / 43

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
40 / 43

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
41 / 43

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
42 / 43

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
43 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Matchup to Watch: Browns' front seven vs. Broncos running backs
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns' front seven vs. Broncos running backs

Bottling up young runners Lindsay, Freeman key to Cleveland's success on the road
Matchup to Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Patriots' vaunted secondary
news

Matchup to Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Patriots' vaunted secondary

Beckham's every-down influence goes toe-to-toe with league's best defense
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on October 4, 2019
news

Matchup to Watch: Myles Garrett vs. Seahawks tackles

Injuries along Seahawks' offensive line could open sack opportunities for Garrett
Browns vs. 49ers matchup to watch: Mack Wilson vs. George Kittle
news

Browns vs. 49ers matchup to watch: Mack Wilson vs. George Kittle

Rookie linebacker to face young, explosive tight end on national stage
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
news

Browns vs. Ravens matchup to watch: Browns' front seven vs. Lamar Jackson

Baltimore's focus on running the ball central to Browns' chances of success
Matchup to Watch: Browns DBs vs. Rams WRs
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns DBs vs. Rams WRs

Defensive backs must play above expectation with injuries, high-level opponent coming to town
Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns on September 8, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns' front seven vs. Jets RB Le'Veon Bell

Bottling up versatile running back paramount to Cleveland's chances of success
Browns vs. Titans Matchup to Watch: Myles Garrett vs. Dennis Kelly
news

Browns vs. Titans Matchup to Watch: Myles Garrett vs. Dennis Kelly

Garrett's upcoming battle with backup tackle could bode well for defensive line

Advertising