Matchup to Watch: Browns pass rush vs. Joe Burrow 

When under pressure by the Chargers in Week 1, Burrow completed just three of his 10 pass attempts (30 percent) for 31 yards and quarterback rating of 40.0. He was sacked three times in that game and was under duress on 17 of his 44 dropbacks, (38.6 percent). When Burrow was in a clean pocket, the rookie showed great prowess, completing 20-of-26 attempts (77 percent) for 162 yards and a quarterback rating near 80. His completion percentage from a clean pocket was 11th-best in the league Week 1, while his 30 percent completion rate when under pressure ranked in the bottom third of the league.

The Browns secondary is definitely depleted, and the Ravens were able to take advantage of that in Week 1. The Bengals have an excellent receiving quartet featuring A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd (back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons), John Ross and Tee Higgins. Given that Greedy Williams (shoulder) and Kevin Johnson (liver) could miss their second consecutive games, it is critical the Browns are able to disrupt Burrow in the pocket. It is even more important they are able to generate that pressure with their front four so they can deploy seven defenders in coverage.