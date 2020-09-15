Depth Chart

Browns announce unofficial depth chart vs. Bengals

Sep 15, 2020 at 08:45 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' game Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m., and the game can be seen on News 5 (locally) and NFL Network (nationally).

Offense

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd 3rd
WR Jarvis Landry Rashard Higgins JoJo Natson
LT Jedrick Wills Jr. Kendall Lamm
LG Joel Bitonio
C JC Tretter Nick Harris
RG Wyatt Teller Evan Brown
RT Jack Conklin Chris Hubbard
TE Austin Hooper Harrison Bryant Stephen Carlson
WR Odell Beckham Jr. KhaDarel Hodge Donovan Peoples-Jones
QB Baker Mayfield Case Keenum
RB Nick Chubb Kareem Hunt D'Ernest Johnson
FB Andy Janovich

Defense

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd 3rd
LDE Myles Garrett Porter Gustin Joe Jackson
LDT Sheldon Richardson Jordan Elliott
RDT Larry Ogunjobi Vincent Taylor
RDE Olivier Vernon Adrian Clayborn
WILL Mack Wilson Malcolm Smith
MIKE B.J. Goodson Tae Davis
SAM Sione Takitaki Jacob Phillips
LCB Denzel Ward Kevin Johnson M.J. Stewart Jr.
RCB Greedy Williams Terrance Mitchell Tavierre Thomas
SS Karl Joseph Ronnie Harrison Jr.
FS Andrew Sendejo Sheldrick Redwine

Special Teams

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd 3rd
P Jamie Gillan
K Cody Parkey
H Jamie Gillan
KR JoJo Natson Donovan Peoples-Jones D'Ernest Johnson
PR JoJo Natson D'Ernest Johnson Donovan Peoples-Jones
LS Charley Hughlett

