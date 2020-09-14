No time to waste: Browns 'already into Week 2' with Bengals game looming

Sep 14, 2020 at 04:29 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

By the time Browns players entered the Berea facility on Monday, it was already Week 2.

It would have been that way win or lose Sunday, but it took on some extra importance after the Browns' lopsided, season-opening loss to the Ravens. The Browns were ready to move on from the 38-6 loss the moment they landed back in Cleveland on Sunday evening, and they officially did just that a little more than 12 hours later as they began their preparations for Thursday night's home opener against the Bengals.

By preparing for Cincinnati, though, the Browns are addressing the many areas that went wrong in Baltimore.

"We just have to identify and correct," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "That is Week 1. We are already into Week 2, but we have to make sure with the players that we identify some things that we can do better and correct them so that we do not make some of those same mistakes again."

Stefanski identified two major trouble spots after assessing the team's performance against the Ravens. 

The first was the three turnovers, all of which were turned into points for the Ravens. The Browns fell into a 10-0 hole after an interception on the opening series and a fumble on a botched fake punt. Those mistakes put Cleveland behind against a Baltimore offense that thrives when it has an advantage.

The second was the team's eight penalties, a handful of which came at absolutely pivotal moments. After forcing a Ravens fumble to start the second quarter, Cleveland's offense had some momentum after picking up four first downs and moving inside the Ravens' 30-yard line. Three penalties, including a 15-yard facemask, helped move the Browns all the way back to their own 40-yard line and set up a daunting third-and-41.

Cleveland ultimately punted and pinned the Ravens inside their own 1-yard line. Baltimore rallied with a 99-yard touchdown drive to extend its lead back to double digits.

"That game got away from us," Stefanski said. "It is hard to say it was a close game because it was not. The final score did not indicate that. It is our job to make sure that we look at those little things, those gains and those plays of inches and make sure we find a way to make them next time we are presented with them."

Related Links

Fortunately for the Browns, "next time" will be here in just a few days.

Cleveland's players broke down film and went through a walk-through Monday and will be back on the practice field Tuesday, which is typically their day off during normal weeks. Every minute matters in a short week, and the Browns are hoping to fully maximize it.

"Nobody wants to come out and lose, especially a conference game. We kind of had the mindset that we are going to rally back," LB Sione Takitaki said. "Sometimes you get hit in the mouth early like this and it can kind of make you. I feel like this week, everybody is kind of refocused – the whole group, not only the defense but I feel like the offense. I feel like we are going to work a little bit harder this week."

Stefanski said he's been impressed with the players' resiliency after a humbling start to the season.

"They flushed it yesterday, to be honest with you," Stefanski said. "We are moving on while saying that we will still identify and correct those things that we have to get better at, but we are moving on." 

WIN BIG, SUPPORT OHIO YOUTHS BY PLAYING DIGITAL 50-50 RAFFLE

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 1

Check out the best photos from the Cleveland Browns game against the Baltimore Ravens yesterday by the Browns photo team

The team before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
1 / 43

The team before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
2 / 43

Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
3 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
4 / 43

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
5 / 43

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
6 / 43

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
7 / 43

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
8 / 43

The stadium during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
9 / 43

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
10 / 43

Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
11 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
12 / 43

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
13 / 43

Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
14 / 43

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
15 / 43

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
16 / 43

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
17 / 43

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
18 / 43

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
19 / 43

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
20 / 43

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
21 / 43

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
22 / 43

The stadium during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
23 / 43

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
24 / 43

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95), Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) and Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
25 / 43

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95), Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) and Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
26 / 43

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
27 / 43

Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
28 / 43

The team during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
29 / 43

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
30 / 43

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
31 / 43

The stadium before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
32 / 43

Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
33 / 43

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
34 / 43

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
35 / 43

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The team before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
36 / 43

The team before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
37 / 43

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
38 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
39 / 43

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
40 / 43

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
41 / 43

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
42 / 43

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
43 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Inside the Hudl: Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week Episode 3
news

Inside the Hudl: Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week Episode 3

News & Notes: Browns get good news on T Jedrick Wills Jr.
news

News & Notes: Browns get good news on T Jedrick Wills Jr.

Cleveland's rookie LT is "sore" after leaving Sunday's game with a leg injury
Browns sign K Cody Parkey; place TE David Njoku on injured reserve
news

Browns sign K Cody Parkey; place TE David Njoku on injured reserve

Cleveland makes roster moves after Sunday's loss to Ravens
Denzel Ward: 'It's about us'
news

Denzel Ward: 'It's about us'

Cleveland's Pro Bowl DB, LB Sione Takitaki meet with reporters Monday

Advertising