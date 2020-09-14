No time to waste: Browns 'already into Week 2' with Bengals game looming

By the time Browns players entered the Berea facility on Monday, it was already Week 2.

It would have been that way win or lose Sunday, but it took on some extra importance after the Browns' lopsided, season-opening loss to the Ravens. The Browns were ready to move on from the 38-6 loss the moment they landed back in Cleveland on Sunday evening, and they officially did just that a little more than 12 hours later as they began their preparations for Thursday night's home opener against the Bengals.

By preparing for Cincinnati, though, the Browns are addressing the many areas that went wrong in Baltimore.

"We just have to identify and correct," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "That is Week 1. We are already into Week 2, but we have to make sure with the players that we identify some things that we can do better and correct them so that we do not make some of those same mistakes again."

Stefanski identified two major trouble spots after assessing the team's performance against the Ravens.

The first was the three turnovers, all of which were turned into points for the Ravens. The Browns fell into a 10-0 hole after an interception on the opening series and a fumble on a botched fake punt. Those mistakes put Cleveland behind against a Baltimore offense that thrives when it has an advantage.

The second was the team's eight penalties, a handful of which came at absolutely pivotal moments. After forcing a Ravens fumble to start the second quarter, Cleveland's offense had some momentum after picking up four first downs and moving inside the Ravens' 30-yard line. Three penalties, including a 15-yard facemask, helped move the Browns all the way back to their own 40-yard line and set up a daunting third-and-41.

Cleveland ultimately punted and pinned the Ravens inside their own 1-yard line. Baltimore rallied with a 99-yard touchdown drive to extend its lead back to double digits.