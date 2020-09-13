By the Numbers: Browns offense struggles to keep pace with Ravens

We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 38-6 loss to the Ravens.

1 - Red-zone trip for the Browns, which ended with the team's lone score of the game, a 1-yard David Njoku touchdown catch

3 - Third-down conversions by the Browns, who were unsuccessful on their nine other third downs throughout the game.

45 - Rushing yards by Lamar Jackson, a figure that would have ranked as his third-lowest output of the 2019 season. He made more of an impact with …

275 - Passing yards by Jackson, who completed 20 of his 25 passes. His 275 passing yards would have been his second-most in 2019.

99 - Yards amassed on a second-quarter drive by the Ravens that put the Browns in a 17-6 hole late in the second quarter.

4 - Different Ravens players with at least one catch of 20 yards or longer.

138 - Team rushing yards for the Browns, who outgained the Ravens by 31 on the ground.

9 - Different Browns who caught passes, led by Jarvis Landry, who finished with five catches for 61 yards.

1 - Sack for CB Tavierre Thomas, one of the Browns' top special teams players who saw the most action of his career on defense as Cleveland's slot cornerback. It was the first of his career.

13 - Number of carries for Kareem Hunt, who led the Browns in this department. In his eight games with the team last year, Hunt never hit double digits in a single game.