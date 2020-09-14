Snap Count Review: Rookies, new faces get big opportunities vs. Ravens

We're breaking down who played how much in Sunday's season-opening loss to the Ravens.
— Cleveland had four players on the field for all 59 defensive snaps Sunday, and they all were members of the secondary: Denzel Ward, Terrance Mitchell, Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo.
— LBs Sione Takitaki and B.J. Goodson were next behind with 54 and 49, respectively. Rookie Jacob Phillips started and played 12 snaps before suffering a knee injury.
— Third-round rookie DT Jordan Elliott played 26 snaps in his NFL debut.
— CB Tavierre Thomas, who primarily plays on special teams, was summoned to duty as the team's slot cornerback. He played 28 snaps and collected the first sack of his career.
— S Ronnie Harrison, who was acquired in a trade with the Jaguars earlier this month, played two snaps.
— T Jedrick Wills Jr. played 57 snaps in his NFL debut before suffering a leg injury.
— TE Austin Hooper had the most snaps among skill players with 56. KhaDarel Hodge emerged as the team's third receiver, playing 40 snaps.
— TEs Harrison Bryant (31) and David Njoku (17) combined for 48 snaps.
— The Browns used FB Andy Janovich on nine plays.
— Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb played 36 and 35 snaps, respectively.
