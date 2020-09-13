Biggest Plays

5 plays that changed the game in the Browns' season-opening loss to the Ravens

Sep 13, 2020 at 04:20 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

091320_plays

The Browns opened their season with a 38-6 loss to the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday.

Cleveland put its new offensive playbook to the test and attempted to slow reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, but Baltimore's top weapons proved too difficult for the Browns, who will look to rebound against the Cincinnati Bengals for a Thursday night home opener.

Here were the five biggest plays from the Browns' opening-season loss:

1. Marlon Humphrey intercepts Baker Mayfield on first drive

The Browns' first drive of 2020 did not go as planned.

After gaining 22 yards on a few solid pickups from RB Nick Chubb and a completion to TE Harrison Bryant, Mayfield was intercepted by Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey on a deflected pass intended for KhaDarel Hodge. DE Calais Campbell got a hand on the ball as it passed the line of scrimmage, and the carom went into the arms of Humphrey.

The turnover brought Baltimore to the Browns' 49-yard line, and Lamar Jackson needed just six plays to move the Ravens to the end zone.

The tone was set, but the Browns couldn't recover.

Photos: Week 1 - Browns at Ravens Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Ravens

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
1 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
2 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
3 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
4 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
5 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
6 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
7 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
8 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
9 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
10 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
11 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
12 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
13 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
14 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
15 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
16 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
17 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
18 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
19 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
20 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
21 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
22 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
23 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
091320-MS2_8345
24 / 26
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
25 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
26 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

2. Njoku catches first Browns touchdown of 2020

It didn't take long for Browns fans to witness their first Chief Slam of the season.

After struggling to move the ball deep into Ravens territory on their first two drives, the Browns roared back with a marvelous six-play sequence that ended with Mayfield finding TE David Njoku all alone in the purple end zone paint. The Browns didn't convert on the extra point, but they were back in business with the score 10-6, and Njoku was back to spiking the football into the turf.

The highlights of the drive, however, included a 29-yard run from Chubb and a 22-yard run from Kareem Hunt to move the Browns to the goal line.

3. Andrews catches second touchdown to end first half

On their next offensive series after scoring a touchdown on a drive that started from their 1-yard line, the Ravens widened their lead with another quick drive and touchdown.

Baltimore only had 41 seconds on the clock when they received the ball from their own 31-yard line, but that was just enough time for Jackson to pass his way downfield and into Browns territory. Mark Andrews, who made a one-handed grab for the Ravens' first touchdown of the afternoon, worked his way around Browns defenders to find space and corral another touchdown from Jackson.

That put the Ravens up 24-6 at halftime and gave the Browns a substantial hole to climb out of in the final 30 minutes.

4. Jackson hits Snead for 3rd touchdown

The Browns defense needed to keep the Ravens out of the end zone in the third quarter to have a shot to come back within striking distance.

A Baltimore punt to open the half opened the door for Cleveland, but the Browns failed to capitalize with points.

So when Jackson hit Willie Snead with a 19-yard touchdown pass on the Browns' next defensive sequence for a 31-6 lead, a difficult comeback challenge became even tougher. The Browns defense struggled to contain the passing attack of Jackson, who rushed for 45 yards and did most of his damage with his arm, not his legs.

5. Chubb fumbles, Ravens recover

The Browns couldn't afford to give the Ravens more chances on offense by turning the ball over.

Cleveland committed three turnovers Sunday, and the final one — a fumble by Chubb with 42 seconds left in the third quarter — put a gash into the Browns' comeback hopes. Chubb was about to hit the grass for a first down when rookie LB Patrick Queen stripped the ball away.

The Ravens pounced on it and scored on their next possession to make the score 38-6. That gave the Browns only a few more possessions left, and they needed more chances with the ball to have any shot of catching up.

Related Content

5 plays that changed the game in the Browns season ending loss to the Bengals
news

5 plays that changed the game in the Browns season ending loss to the Bengals

The Browns couldn't contain Joe Mixon and will finish the season 6-10
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16.
news

5 plays that changed the game in the Browns' loss to the Ravens

The Browns struggled to stop the Ravens' top offensive weapons and were eliminated from playoff contention
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15.
news

6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' 38-24 loss to the Cardinals

The Browns couldn't stop Arizona running back Kenyan Drake, who scored four touchdowns
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14.
news

5 plays that changed the game in the Browns' 27-19 win over the Bengals

The run game and defense stepped up in the second half to secure the win
The Cleveland Browns play the Miami Dolphins in Week 12.
news

5 plays that changed the game in Browns' 41-24 win over the Dolphins

The offense erupted in one of its best games of the season
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 11.
news

6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' 21-7 win over the Steelers

Fourth quarter turnovers propelled Cleveland to a fulfilling win over Pittsburgh
The Cleveland Browns play the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.
news

5 plays that changed the game in the Browns' 19-16 win over the Bills

The Browns pulled through in the final minutes to secure their third win of the season
The Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos in Week 9.
news

6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' 24-19 loss to the Broncos

Browns can't capitalize on field position, come up short in Denver
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots in Week 8.
news

6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' 27-13 loss to the Patriots

Nightmarish first quarter creates hole too deep for Browns to climb out
The Cleveland Browns play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6.
news

6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' 32-28 loss to the Seahawks

Turnovers allow Seattle back into game, ultimately doom Browns at home
The Cleveland Browns play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.
news

6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' 31-3 loss to the 49ers

Early touchdowns, turnovers doom Browns on Monday night

Advertising