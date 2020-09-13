5 plays that changed the game in the Browns' season-opening loss to the Ravens

2. Njoku catches first Browns touchdown of 2020

It didn't take long for Browns fans to witness their first Chief Slam of the season.

After struggling to move the ball deep into Ravens territory on their first two drives, the Browns roared back with a marvelous six-play sequence that ended with Mayfield finding TE David Njoku all alone in the purple end zone paint. The Browns didn't convert on the extra point, but they were back in business with the score 10-6, and Njoku was back to spiking the football into the turf.

The highlights of the drive, however, included a 29-yard run from Chubb and a 22-yard run from Kareem Hunt to move the Browns to the goal line.

3. Andrews catches second touchdown to end first half

On their next offensive series after scoring a touchdown on a drive that started from their 1-yard line, the Ravens widened their lead with another quick drive and touchdown.

Baltimore only had 41 seconds on the clock when they received the ball from their own 31-yard line, but that was just enough time for Jackson to pass his way downfield and into Browns territory. Mark Andrews, who made a one-handed grab for the Ravens' first touchdown of the afternoon, worked his way around Browns defenders to find space and corral another touchdown from Jackson.

That put the Ravens up 24-6 at halftime and gave the Browns a substantial hole to climb out of in the final 30 minutes.

4. Jackson hits Snead for 3rd touchdown

The Browns defense needed to keep the Ravens out of the end zone in the third quarter to have a shot to come back within striking distance.

A Baltimore punt to open the half opened the door for Cleveland, but the Browns failed to capitalize with points.

So when Jackson hit Willie Snead with a 19-yard touchdown pass on the Browns' next defensive sequence for a 31-6 lead, a difficult comeback challenge became even tougher. The Browns defense struggled to contain the passing attack of Jackson, who rushed for 45 yards and did most of his damage with his arm, not his legs.

5. Chubb fumbles, Ravens recover

The Browns couldn't afford to give the Ravens more chances on offense by turning the ball over.

Cleveland committed three turnovers Sunday, and the final one — a fumble by Chubb with 42 seconds left in the third quarter — put a gash into the Browns' comeback hopes. Chubb was about to hit the grass for a first down when rookie LB Patrick Queen stripped the ball away.