3 Big Takeaways: End-of-half sequence deals costly blow

1. When it really turned

The start wasn't great. No one wants to start the season with an interception that leads to a quick touchdown for the other team.

But the Browns bounced back from that moment Sunday and found themselves in a position to make the game very close heading into halftime. Cleveland's offense found what appeared to be a rhythm on its scoring drive near the end of the first quarter, and it was feeling the same kind of vibes on a possession late in the second quarter — even after surrendering a 99-yard scoring drive — as it looked to cut into the Ravens' 17-6 advantage.

Mayfield completed a 16-yard pass to Odell Beckham Jr. and a 28-yarder to David Njoku to put the Browns in field goal range with a minute-plus left in the half. An 8-yard pass to Kareem Hunt set up a third-and-short at the Ravens' 23 with 50 seconds on the clock.

Convert the short play, and the Browns likely maintain possession for the rest of the half. Instead, Mayfield's short pass to Beckham was dropped, Austin Seibert missed a 41-yard field goal and the Ravens had the ball back with 41 seconds on the clock.

Seven plays, 69 yards and just 35 seconds later, the Ravens had a commanding lead entering the half.

"We were still in that game," Mayfield said. "I thought we shot ourselves in the foot, but a great team like the Ravens is going to capitalize on all of your mistakes. We saw that in person today."

Though the Ravens failed to capitalize on their opening drive in the third quarter, the end-of-half chain of events set them up to "double dip," Mayfield said, and that usually ends poorly for the team on the other sidelines.

"That actually happened to us last year at home when we played them for the second time," Mayfield said. "They are a great team. They capitalized on our mistakes and played really well today."

Beckham finished with three catches for 22 yards on 10 targets. A handful of those targets resulted in Ravens' defensive penalties, but Mayfield put the onus on himself for why the pair couldn't be more productive.