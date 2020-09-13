Takeaways

3 Big Takeaways: End-of-half sequence deals costly blow

Sep 13, 2020 at 06:24 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

1. When it really turned

The start wasn't great. No one wants to start the season with an interception that leads to a quick touchdown for the other team.

But the Browns bounced back from that moment Sunday and found themselves in a position to make the game very close heading into halftime. Cleveland's offense found what appeared to be a rhythm on its scoring drive near the end of the first quarter, and it was feeling the same kind of vibes on a possession late in the second quarter — even after surrendering a 99-yard scoring drive — as it looked to cut into the Ravens' 17-6 advantage.

Mayfield completed a 16-yard pass to Odell Beckham Jr. and a 28-yarder to David Njoku to put the Browns in field goal range with a minute-plus left in the half. An 8-yard pass to Kareem Hunt set up a third-and-short at the Ravens' 23 with 50 seconds on the clock. 

Convert the short play, and the Browns likely maintain possession for the rest of the half. Instead, Mayfield's short pass to Beckham was dropped, Austin Seibert missed a 41-yard field goal and the Ravens had the ball back with 41 seconds on the clock.

Seven plays, 69 yards and just 35 seconds later, the Ravens had a commanding lead entering the half.

"We were still in that game," Mayfield said. "I thought we shot ourselves in the foot, but a great team like the Ravens is going to capitalize on all of your mistakes. We saw that in person today."

Though the Ravens failed to capitalize on their opening drive in the third quarter, the end-of-half chain of events set them up to "double dip," Mayfield said, and that usually ends poorly for the team on the other sidelines.

"That actually happened to us last year at home when we played them for the second time," Mayfield said. "They are a great team. They capitalized on our mistakes and played really well today."

Beckham finished with three catches for 22 yards on 10 targets. A handful of those targets resulted in Ravens' defensive penalties, but Mayfield put the onus on himself for why the pair couldn't be more productive.

"I have to be better and give him a chance on some of those things," Mayfield said. "Like the free play late in the game, just give him a chance. He is a great player so I just need to give him a chance."

Photos: Week 1 - Browns at Ravens Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Ravens

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
1 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
2 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
3 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
4 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
5 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
6 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
7 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
8 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
9 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
10 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
11 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
12 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
13 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
14 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
15 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
16 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
17 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
18 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
19 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
20 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
21 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
22 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
23 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
091320-MS2_8345
24 / 26
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
25 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
26 / 26

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Matt Starkey

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

2. A bright spot: Two-headed running attack found success

For the first time as teammates, both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt registered double-digit carries. Each player generated a run of 20+ yards on Cleveland's lone scoring drive, and they finished with a combined average of 5.73 yards per carry.

The Browns out-rushed the Ravens, 138-107 — an accomplishment in its own right for multiple reasons. With 72 of those yards, Hunt had 26 more than he posted in any game last season.

For one, Baltimore was out-rushed just twice during the 2019 regular season, and one of those times was by the Browns in Cleveland's memorable upset. The other reason? Cleveland was playing from behind for almost the entire game and was forced to throw for most of the second half.

This kind of output in a game as lopsided as Sunday's bodes well for the future. In close games or games when the Browns hold an advantage late in the action, a running attack like this can really slam the door on the opposition.

3. Here and There

  • Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not have any updates on the status of rookies Jedrick Wills Jr. (leg) and Jacob Phillips (knee), both of whom left with injuries in the second half. Wills, a first-round pick out of Alabama, and Phillips, a third-rounder out of LSU, were two of Cleveland's three rookie starters Sunday. Njoku (knee) also left with an injury and did not return.
  • Mayfield, who was sacked twice, praised Wills and the rest of the Browns' offensive line for the protection he had throughout the game. "I thought Jedrick played well," Mayfield said. "I do not know much about it so I will wait to hear and find out, but proud of Jedrick and how he played." 
  • Stefanski put the blame on himself for a fake punt attempt in the first quarter that ended with P Jamie Gillan taking a crushing hit and fumbling the ball back to the Ravens. It was the first career rushing attempt for Gillan, who was a talented rugby player before switching to football. "That is my responsibility. That is on me," Stefanski said. "That did not work out, and you can put that right on me."

Related Content

3 Big Takeaways: Browns can't capitalize on big moments the way they did before vs. Ravens
news

3 Big Takeaways: Browns can't capitalize on big moments the way they did before vs. Ravens

Cleveland falls to 6-9 after loss to the Ravens
3 Big Takeaways: Slow start puts Browns in a bind they can't overcome vs. Cardinals
news

3 Big Takeaways: Slow start puts Browns in a bind they can't overcome vs. Cardinals

Cleveland fell into a 14-point deficit early in the action against Arizona
3 Big Takeaways: Gashed between the 20s, Browns D delivers big stops inside red zone
news

3 Big Takeaways: Gashed between the 20s, Browns D delivers big stops inside red zone

Cleveland's defense surrendered 451 yards but limited Cincinnati to just 19 points
3 Big Takeaways: Deep ball burns Browns at worst possible times
news

3 Big Takeaways: Deep ball burns Browns at worst possible times

Cleveland falls to 5-7 with loss to AFC North rival Steelers
3 Big Takeaways: 'Scho Money!' Joe Schobert leads a Browns defense full of 'next men up'
news

3 Big Takeaways: 'Scho Money!' Joe Schobert leads a Browns defense full of 'next men up'

Cleveland beats Miami, 41-24, for its 3rd straight win
3 Big Takeaways: Analyzing the impact of Kareem Hunt, Baker Mayfield's improvement
news

3 Big Takeaways: Analyzing the impact of Kareem Hunt, Baker Mayfield's improvement

Cleveland has a new weapon on third downs
3 Big Takeaways: Browns pick best possible time to avenge red zone woes
news

3 Big Takeaways: Browns pick best possible time to avenge red zone woes

Cleveland took down Buffalo, 19-16, on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium
3 big takeaways from the Browns' 24-19 loss to the Broncos
news

3 big takeaways from the Browns' 24-19 loss to the Broncos

Inability to score touchdowns on trips to red zone doom Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots in Week 8.
news

3 Big Takeaways: Browns' self-inflicted wounds are again too much to overcome

Kitchens, Mayfield point to turnovers, penalties as reason for third straight loss
The Cleveland Browns play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6.
news

3 Big Takeaways from the Browns' 32-28 loss to the Seahawks

Avoidable mistakes need to be corrected in order to win in coming weeks
The Cleveland Browns play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.
news

3 Big Takeaways from the Browns' 31-3 loss to the 49ers

Plenty to correct after Cleveland struggles on both sides of ball

Advertising