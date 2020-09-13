Baker Mayfield: "We are going to watch the film and get it out of our system"

QB Baker Mayfield:
On the loss:
"It's a tough one for us. To come out the first drive and have a little bit of momentum going, (Ravens DE) Calais (Campbell) made a couple of good plays, knocked a couple of balls and they get an interception. Have to take care of the ball, I know that. We were still in that game. I thought we shot ourselves in the foot, but a great team like the Ravens is going to capitalize on all of your mistakes. We saw that in person today."
On struggling to get on the same page with WR Odell Beckham Jr.:
"A few of those times where I did target him, there were some defensive penalties so that had something to do with it, but I have to be better and give him a chance on some of those things. Like the free-play late in the game, just give him a chance. He is a great player so I just need to give him a chance."
On confidence the Browns can rebound from this loss:
"I just think the makeup of this team, there is a different attitude about it. We are going to watch the film and get it out of our system. That is the good thing about having a short week. We don't have to dwell on it. We will watch it, realize where we went wrong, correct those mistakes and move onto Cincinnati. We don't have a lot of time to dwell on the negative things."
On all three phases not producing today:
"I would say just the momentum, the good teams, they don't let one mistake turn into a bunch. They don't let it kind of go throughout the whole team. They can nip it in the bud, move forward and fix their mistakes. We can do that. We know that. We practice on doing those things. We just have to be better next time. There is no way around it and no excuses. We just have to be better."
On if the lack of preseason games impacted the team today:
"Even those preseason games, you are not getting the full looks and all that. I wouldn't say that is the complete factor in this one. We just came out and didn't play very well. The Ravens were the better team today and capitalized on all of our mistakes."
On how the Ravens' continuity played a factor in today's result, given the Browns' new offensive and defensive systems, as well as new personnel:
"You can tell they have been together for a while, but I still wouldn't say that our new system is an excuse. We know what we have to do. We had the gameplan and everybody knew their job. We just have to go out there and execute it."
On how he felt the Browns offense was working together with Head Coach Kevin Stefanski calling the plays and if the team was able to establish a rhythm at times:
"I thought we got into some rhythms in little spurts during drives, but then a negative play would happen and we could not overcome those. The great teams do overcome those negative plays or they save the downs and move forward."
On the Ravens scoring on their last drive of the half to go up 24-6 following the Browns missing a FG:
"That is something all teams talk about is that they call it double-dipping – you score right before the half, and if you defer, then you get the ball after the half and you score again. The percentages on if you score both times and you actually double-dip of winning or extremely high. That actually happened to us last year at home when we played them for the second time. They are a great team. They capitalized on our mistakes and played really well today."
On what gives him the confidence that the Browns can still be the team he believes they can be after today's result:
"Sometimes a wakeup call is pretty good for everybody – a nice punch in the mouth, and that is how we should take it. We should not dwell on it, realize that we just got beat today, they played better than us, look at it, get better, move on and go play the Bengals. That is all we can do."
On how tough it was seeing T Jedrick Wills Jr. leave due to an injury in his first game:
"I thought protection for the most part was great all day long. I thought Jedrick played well. I do not know much about it so I will wait to hear and find out, but proud of Jedrick and how he played."
On the importance of being able to bounce back after opening the season with a loss:
"It is extremely important, especially a short week with another division opponent. These ones are always extremely important so we have to treat it as such. We will be ready for Thursday night."
On yesterday's statement and his decision to not kneel during the national anthem and if he was proud of how the team handled pregame:
"Like I said, I respect all of my teammates' decisions. We talked about it, we had discussions and we are all on the same page. We are in this together in showing solidarity to try and unite instead of divide. It does not matter what decision any of our teammates make, that is just what I personally said and that is the way I wanted to say it. While we are on that topic, the name of had in the back of my helmet today was Julius Jones. A very sad story. A guy who is wrongfully incarcerated in the state of Oklahoma. I tried to represent him today for justice for Julius. I hope I spread that message and I continue to do so."
DE Myles Garrett:
On the Ravens scoring 38 points and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's performance:
"They do what they do best. They ran the ball. They got him outside the pocket and got us moving. He made some good throws and he put it on the money. We were not where we were supposed to be."
On if the Browns having a new coaching staff and the Ravens having continuity was evident:
"They came out a lot more crisp. They were just the more prepared team. Whether that was because we have more new guys, new coaches, schemes and all that, that is irrelevant. At the end of the day, nobody is going to feel sorry for you. You just have to go out there and play ball. We did not do it at a high level. We gave the ball up way too many times."
On the disappointment following the loss after not playing up to expectations:
"The time we touch the ground [in Cleveland], it will be out of my mind and on to the next one. We have a game on Thursday. The last thing I can do is to get down on this one because we did not play mistake free. We gave the ball up. We busted coverages. We did not get to Lamar enough. That is on us. We just have to keep it moving. We have three days to prepare for the Bengals. That is my mindset right now. We lost this one. It is over."
On the Ravens' 99-yard TD drive:
"Lamar is a talented player, and he is going to move the ball around. He was able to escape, get free and make things happen where you think there is nothing. You do not think anyone is open, and he is getting the ball off. Today, he put it on the money. Today, he was throwing it very well. We just have to look at it and see how we can be better, see if we can get him a little more agitated and aggravated and get those throws a little bit higher so they can go to us instead of where they need to be."
On his decision to kneel during the national anthem:
"Just a message. No disrespect to anybody who has served, anybody who is in law enforcement or is serving right now. Anybody who has served before that I have known, I do not think they have taken it as a disrespectful thing, and it is not that. If we continue to do the same thing or we switch it up, that is something we will worry about next week. My decision to do that has no bearing on my game and it doesn't bear on my conscience either. After that is done, I am in game mode."
On his performance:
"I haven't really thought about it. Just trying to do the best I can, be where I'm supposed to be and do my assignment. I did that most of the time, but I have to see where I didn't do it. We could have tried to harass him a little more in the pocket and get him a little more flustered. As you saw, he is escaping, making plays with his feet and getting it to his guys. Trying to get this guy to run and put it on the money, that is all you can ask. He is escaping, back pedaling and he is getting it to his receivers and tight ends. We just have to better in that regard, getting him down and trying to force him to make those tough throws. Today, he did."
On if the loss is indicative of the Browns as a football team or if he is confident the team will rebound:
"We have 15 more games. We have one in four days. Unless it is the end of the season, one game doesn't decide what we are going to be and how we will do this year."
On the decision for the Browns as a team to not come out for the pregame singing of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing':
"We didn't know about it so we weren't able to come out for it."
On if the short week before playing another game can be beneficial after a tough loss:
"Depends on how you take it. I think the guys that I have talked to, we addressed the team and we are ready to get this out of our mouths as soon as possible. We are trying to flush this and get on to Cincinnati as soon as possible. Make it 1-1 for us. Worry about the next game. This one is over, we are passed it and we have a chance to change the direction of the season."
WR Jarvis Landry:
On the early mistakes and their consequences:
"Overall today, we had three turnovers and eight penalties. A game where I think the time of possession was pretty close, but obviously, they are going to take up a lot of the clock just with their scheme and things like that. We went out there and we tried our best, but we have to find a way to get back to the drawing board in a short week and fix it."
On the first half swing where there was a dropped pass, missed field goal and then Baltimore responded with a TD:
"All of those plays are tough plays, but there was still a lot of football left to be played. That was right before the half so there was still a lot of football left to be played. We can't get down on each other when things go bad or things don't work out. We just can encourage everybody to pick their head up. We regroup at halftime and then go out there and try to win the game. We still had a lot of game left so you can't just base it off that."
On it potentially being a close game if the Browns could have avoided a couple of early mistakes:
"You never know how it goes, but that is behind us. These things happen. We have to find ways to play through them. We are always going to be met with adversity. It is the game that we play. We just have to find ways to overcome them."
On learning a new offense and not having the preseason to get a full feel for it:
"I believe we got a lot of the reps that we needed. Obviously, the more reps the better. Over time, we will continue to just improve on the little things. I think all the pieces that we need are in place. We just have to continue to make plays, cut out the mistakes and not beat ourselves in some instances."
On how hard it is to have a tough loss to start the season:
"It is tough. This is a tough job. For us, we came out here, we tried our best and we gave it our all, but hats off to them. They played a really good, clean game. Usually, in this league, when you play a good, clean game, you win those games. Hats off to them. We have to find a way, again with a short week, to regroup and go after it."
On having a rough opener in back-to-back years and what can be different for the Browns this year:
"We just have to continue to string together the practices, the plays or whatever it is. Now is not a time for us to start thinking about last season or thinking about anything else. We came, and we played our hardest. We didn't win this one. We get an opportunity to play in a couple of days for another one. It is a long season. We can't define everything by this first one."
On the physicality the Ravens brought and how it impacted the Browns' plan:
"I think for us, we just have to continue to make plays as an offense."
LB B.J. Goodson:
On the Ravens' 99-yard TD drive:
"We can't let that happen. Point blank, period. When we get a field position like that, we have to take advantage of it. We really have to go back and dot the i's and cross the t's. When we get a team pinned down like that, we definitely have to take advantage of it."
On the Ravens TEs having success today:
"Have to get back and look at the tape, but hats off to those guys. We have to get back to the drawing board."
On challenges for the Browns covering Ravens TE Mark Andrews:
"They get paid to play ball, too. We just have to come out and execute better. Sometimes they are going to have a good throw and a good catch, but we have to execute better and get back to it."
On Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's mobility in the pocket to extend plays or scramble for gains:
"He is a great player. Like I said, hats off to them and their scheme. We have to see them again so we just have to prepare and do everything that we can to get ready for that next meeting."
On positive takeaways for the Browns defense today:
"Nobody gave up. Nobody gave up, and they kept fighting. That showed me that we do have a chance to be a good team, but we have to come in, we have to work and put in the work for that to happen. That is my positive."
On LB Jacob Phillips starting his first NFL game and sustaining an injury:
"He's a great player. I have definitely taken him under my wings and am there for him. He has great potential. Like you saw him out there today, he is flying around and getting after the ball. We can't wait to have him back."
On the adversity the Browns defense has faced due to injuries:
"No excuses."
G Joel Bitonio:
On disappointment in the loss and if changes to the offseason and training camp impacted the team's performance:
"Baltimore was the better team today. They beat us in every facet of the game. We just did not have it today. It is hard to tell because we are never going to get that offseason back so we will see how we go. Obviously, we want to take things from this game and try to improve from it. We have a short week, but we are going to learn what we can in the short amount of time, come back and work for the next three days and try to get ready for Thursday night."
On the team's confidence it can rebound and be ready for the Thursday night game:
"I am confident. It was our first time out there in real action. I think we are going to improve, and we have to improve. That is the goal each and every week. I think there were some positives that we saw. We have to watch the tape to make sure. Each and every day, we have to pick something as an offense and as individuals to pick something to improve and to try and just be better for Thursday. I do think we have the right guys and the right mindset that we are going to ready to go on Thursday."
On losing momentum at the end of the first half:
"We felt like we kind of got into a little rhythm there. We scored the touchdown and we had a chance to get some points on the board before half. Unfortunately, we did not make the field goal and they went down and scored. That is a momentum killer. We did not get the ball at halftime. They got the ball. It was just one of those things where it was tough and it was a tough stretch in the game. We are confident that we had the right plays to play well, but we did not execute in the second half."
On Ravens DE Calais Campbell's impact on the game:
"He is a great player. He is an All-Pro. He got his hands on a few balls. It is tough to deal with when he is 6-8 or 6-9 because even if you block him at the line of scrimmage, he has a chance to get his hands up on the play, and those are drive killers. We have to get his hands down next time, but he is a good player. They traded for him, and he has done it well for a long time. He is definitely someone you have to ID up there, and we have to find a way to chop him down a little bit."