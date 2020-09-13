Baker Mayfield: "We are going to watch the film and get it out of our system"

DE Myles Garrett:

On the Ravens scoring 38 points and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's performance:

"They do what they do best. They ran the ball. They got him outside the pocket and got us moving. He made some good throws and he put it on the money. We were not where we were supposed to be."

On if the Browns having a new coaching staff and the Ravens having continuity was evident:

"They came out a lot more crisp. They were just the more prepared team. Whether that was because we have more new guys, new coaches, schemes and all that, that is irrelevant. At the end of the day, nobody is going to feel sorry for you. You just have to go out there and play ball. We did not do it at a high level. We gave the ball up way too many times."

On the disappointment following the loss after not playing up to expectations:

"The time we touch the ground [in Cleveland], it will be out of my mind and on to the next one. We have a game on Thursday. The last thing I can do is to get down on this one because we did not play mistake free. We gave the ball up. We busted coverages. We did not get to Lamar enough. That is on us. We just have to keep it moving. We have three days to prepare for the Bengals. That is my mindset right now. We lost this one. It is over."

On the Ravens' 99-yard TD drive:

"Lamar is a talented player, and he is going to move the ball around. He was able to escape, get free and make things happen where you think there is nothing. You do not think anyone is open, and he is getting the ball off. Today, he put it on the money. Today, he was throwing it very well. We just have to look at it and see how we can be better, see if we can get him a little more agitated and aggravated and get those throws a little bit higher so they can go to us instead of where they need to be."

On his decision to kneel during the national anthem:

"Just a message. No disrespect to anybody who has served, anybody who is in law enforcement or is serving right now. Anybody who has served before that I have known, I do not think they have taken it as a disrespectful thing, and it is not that. If we continue to do the same thing or we switch it up, that is something we will worry about next week. My decision to do that has no bearing on my game and it doesn't bear on my conscience either. After that is done, I am in game mode."

On his performance:

"I haven't really thought about it. Just trying to do the best I can, be where I'm supposed to be and do my assignment. I did that most of the time, but I have to see where I didn't do it. We could have tried to harass him a little more in the pocket and get him a little more flustered. As you saw, he is escaping, making plays with his feet and getting it to his guys. Trying to get this guy to run and put it on the money, that is all you can ask. He is escaping, back pedaling and he is getting it to his receivers and tight ends. We just have to better in that regard, getting him down and trying to force him to make those tough throws. Today, he did."

On if the loss is indicative of the Browns as a football team or if he is confident the team will rebound:

"We have 15 more games. We have one in four days. Unless it is the end of the season, one game doesn't decide what we are going to be and how we will do this year."

On the decision for the Browns as a team to not come out for the pregame singing of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing':

"We didn't know about it so we weren't able to come out for it."