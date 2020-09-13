Kevin Stefanski: "We have to let this one go, and we have to move on"

On assessing QB Baker Mayfield's performance and the why the Browns offense struggled to find a rhythm, including the low third-down conversion rate:

"I would like to watch the tape before I can really answer that in terms of the whole thing, but yeah, not good enough staying on the field. I think maybe 0-for-3 on third down. You are going to get beat doing those things, and we found out the hard way."

On an injury update, including T Jedrick Wills Jr.'s and LB Jacob Phillips' status:

"I really do not have any updates on that. Awaiting more information."

On WR Odell Beckham Jr.'s drop in the second quarter and the difficulty finding a rhythm between Mayfield and Beckham:

"Yeah, we did not connect a few times out there. We have to get to the bottom of it obviously. Pass game requires precision from 11 guys in order for it to go."

On the Browns defense's performance:

"Obviously, gave up too many points, but we put the defense in some awful spots. I know there are plays that we want back. Again, credit to them. They did a nice job, but we have a lot to clean up and we have to clean it up quickly."

On Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's performance today:

"He is a great player. We are going to get to play him again. It is going to be a challenge again. He is a really good player. We have to make sure we are doing our job on defense, swarming to him, tackling him and then defending the back end when he is throwing."

On if Jackson's accuracy was surprising in any way:

"Not for me. I think he is a very talented football player. We are not surprised with the plays that he made today."

On the Ravens scoring on a 99-yard drive when the Browns were only down one score:

"Obviously, a field position game. We have them pinned back, we get a three-and-out and we get the ball midfield. Listen, it is a three-pronged attack – offense, defense and special teams – and I do not think any of our phases won today so credit to the Baltimore Ravens."

On K Austin Seibert's missed kicks:

"I expect him to make those kicks. I hold him to the same standard that we hold every other player on this team. He has to make those kicks."

On losing his head coaching debut:

"Obviously, it is very frustrating when you lose. At the end of the day, credit to the Baltimore Ravens, and I have to do a better job. I have to get this team ready to play so that is on me."

On how he felt calling the offensive plays:

"It is hard to say we did anything well. We only scored six points, and that is not good enough in the National Football League. I would just say we have to get right back on it. We have to find out what happened, why it went wrong and get some solutions here because we have a game coming Thursday night."