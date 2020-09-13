Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Ravens

The following players will be inactive for today's game against the Ravens.
LB Mack Wilson
DE Joe Jackson
EXPECTED LINEUP CHANGES:
- Jacob Phillips starts at WILL
- Terrance Mitchell starts at CB
- JC Tretter starts at C
GAME CAPTAIN:
Phillips, a third-round rookie out of LSU, will be making his NFL debut. Wilson has been sidelined for weeks with an injured knee.
Tretter missed all of training camp following knee surgery but returned to practice Monday. He was a limited participant throughout the week and is poised to extend a starting streak that dates back to his first game with the Browns in 2017.
CB M.J. Stewart Jr., who was listed as questionable on the injury report, is active for today's game.
