Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Ravens

Sep 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The following players will be inactive for today's game against the Ravens.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

CB Greedy Williams

CB Kevin Johnson

LB Mack Wilson

T Chris Hubbard

DE Joe Jackson

EXPECTED LINEUP CHANGES:

GAME CAPTAIN:

LS Charley Hughlett

Phillips, a third-round rookie out of LSU, will be making his NFL debut. Wilson has been sidelined for weeks with an injured knee.

Tretter missed all of training camp following knee surgery but returned to practice Monday. He was a limited participant throughout the week and is poised to extend a starting streak that dates back to his first game with the Browns in 2017.

CB M.J. Stewart Jr., who was listed as questionable on the injury report, is active for today's game.

