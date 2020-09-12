Browns elevate CB Robert Jackson to active roster

The Cleveland Browns have signed CB Robert Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad.
Jackson, 6-2, 207 pounds, is in his second NFL season out of UNLV. A 2018 undrafted free agent signing by the Indianapolis Colts, Jackson joined the Browns later that year as a member of the practice squad, where he spent six weeks. He saw the first action of his career in 2019 after being elevated to the Browns' active roster prior to Week 3, appearing in six games and logging three special teams tackles. A native of Fort Myers, Fla., Jackson will wear No. 34.
New this season, a club can carry up to 55 players on its roster during a given week by elevating one or two players from its practice squad before 4 p.m. ET the day preceding a game. The rule allows teams a larger pool from which to select their 47 or 48 game-day active players. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team's practice squad the day following the game.