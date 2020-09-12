10 questions with Baker Mayfield, who made the most of a unique offseason

Adaptation has been the key for Baker Mayfield since he arrived in Cleveland, and it was never more important than the past six months.

Despite numerous limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayfield worked with and adapted to the circumstances. He found extra time when he could to get to know his newest playmakers and dig into his new playbook. He transformed his body and returned to training camp in the kind of shape he believes will maximize his potential during his third NFL season.

Sunday provides the first of many opportunities to showcase the fruits of that labor.

ClevelandBrowns.com caught up with Mayfield after Friday's practice.

CB.com: It's been a long time coming, months in the making and the weirdest offseason you've been through. What are the emotions going through your head entering this first game?

Mayfield: I'm more excited than anything. I'm excited to get out there and showcase what we've been working on. All the meetings, all the hours we've put in this offseason, sitting through the different schedules and adapting to all of the changes, and just getting out there and showcasing our new personnel, our new guys and what we're all about. Most importantly, it will be great to finally play somebody other than the Cleveland Browns in practice.

CB.com: Does everything you're going through protocol-wise inside the building feel normal at this point?

Mayfield: I've found a routine now that I'm in a game week, so it feels normal. It definitely took some time to get used to it. Everybody's having to do it, so it's no excuse.

CB.com: When you look back on those months at home, what was the most important thing you did to get yourself ready for the season?

Mayfield: The extra conversations with our skill group with what we talked about in the meetings. We installed everything and talked about it, but actually getting out there and doing it — those extra little conversations and getting them down there to Austin and practicing some of that stuff. I think the extra work we put in will be very beneficial in the end.