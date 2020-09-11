Browns Mailbag: Just how many tight ends could Browns use at one time?

At last, it's game week. We made it, and we're celebrating with four of your questions on this wonderful Friday in Berea.

I haven't heard anything about who the team captains are. Who are they and how are they selected? Also, what are the responsibilities of team captains? — Wally N., Old Brooklyn

This topic came up in Kevin Stefanski's meeting Thursday with reporters. The Browns aren't announcing team captains in the traditional sense. Instead, the team will have one captain per game for its 16 games. Stefanski did not specify whether or not a player could repeat as a captain.

"We do have a leadership committee and we do have a social justice committee," Stefanski said. "My message to the players is you do not need a C on your chest to be a great leader."

Stefanski added he knew who the first game captain would be but had yet to notify the player.

The Browns opener in Baltimore features many matchup skill groups, rookies adapting to their first game, and new coaches in their debut. The Browns could change the tradition with a win? — Rob M., Charleston, West Virginia

A win would definitely change the recent history for Cleveland in season openers. That much is a given and there's not much else to say on that topic.

Your mentioning of the rookies got me thinking about a quote from Stefanski on Thursday. He was asked about his confidence in Jedrick Wills Jr. handling the first action of his NFL career. The first-round rookie is slated to start at left tackle, and he'll be one of a number of rookies Cleveland will be counting on right from the start after this most unique of offseasons.

"I would tell you, it is the same level of (confidence) for every single one of our rookies," Stefanski said. "They have not played in an NFL game yet. That is just the nature of the beast, and I have not coached an NFL game yet, either."

Along with Wills, the Browns have third-round LB Jacob Phillips — who could be tasked with a big assignment if Mack Wilson can't play — fourth-round TE Harrison Bryant — who is second on the depth chart behind Austin Hooper — fifth-round C Nick Harris — who would start in the event JC Tretter can't play — and sixth-round rookie WR Donovan Peoples-Jones — who figures to have roles in the WR rotation and on special teams — thrust into the action Sunday. The Ravens have a number of rookies, too, including first-round LB Patrick Queen and second-round RB J.K. Dobbins. The bright lights of the NFL will welcome them in a big way Sunday after none went through a single preseason game.

But the playing field, as Stefanski has mentioned repeatedly throughout the offseason, is the same for everyone. There won't be excuses coming from the Browns.