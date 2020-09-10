Browns D will 'find out exactly where we are' with big opening test in Baltimore

The Browns — and just about every team in the league — kept tackling to extreme minimums in training camp. Tackling isn't normally a big part of team practices as coaches hope to avoid early injuries to key players, and that point was stressed even more in 2020. Players were believed to be more susceptible to injuries after spending all offseason from their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ramp-up to team drills was met with caution as players eased into practicing against other teammates.

Now, players will be encouraged to wrap, grab and hit as much as possible Sunday. The Browns always want to have hard-hitting players in the defense, and the Ravens will be a great barometer as to how physical the unit currently stands.

"Sunday, we'll find out exactly where we are," DT Sheldon Richardson said. "I feel like we're in a good standing. I don't know if we're in a 'midseason form' type of deal, but that's for everybody. They didn't have too many live periods this year. They're trying to keep guys healthy, and I think that's across the league."