Joe Thomas to co-host weekly episodes of "Browns Live" during regular season

Future Hall of Famer and eternal Browns fan favorite Joe Thomas will co-host "Browns Live" powered by FirstEnergy throughout the 2020 regular season starting Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Thomas will be joined by Browns Senior Media Broadcaster Nathan Zegura on the interactive, 100 percent fan-focused show, which will feature multiple segments with Coach Kevin Stefanski, interviews with players, film breakdowns and more. In the days and hours leading up to the show, viewers will be encouraged to submit their questions and comments, many of which will be addressed throughout the broadcast. Their feedback and active engagement will power the show, which will air every game week during the regular season.

Thomas, who will also be a part of NFL Network's Thursday Night Football coverage, made multiple appearances on "Browns Live: Training Camp" and has been a regular guest on Cleveland Browns Daily since his 2018 retirement. He'll also write a weekly column for ClevelandBrowns.com throughout the season.

"I've loved being able to remain a part of the Browns organization while embarking on this exciting new chapter of my post-playing career, and this is another great opportunity to deliver a show Browns fans will devour," Thomas said. "Browns fans are the best in the world, and I love that this show will allow me to tackle their questions and give them the kind of coverage and analysis they deserve."

"Browns Live," which drew more than 4 million views for its 14 training camp episodes, will be available on the Browns' website, Mobile App, YouTube channel, Twitter and Facebook pages. It will also air every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on News 5, the Browns' flagship TV partner.