News & Notes: JC Tretter feeling good, ramping up for 2020 season

After an offseason filled with big decisions as the new president of the NFL Players Association, JC Tretter was faced with a significant one about himself.

The Browns veteran center's knee "flared up" shortly after players were granted approval to return to team facilities for workouts. He could either fight through the pain with little reassurance it would get any better or address the issue right away with surgery.

Tretter chose the latter with the understanding it would prevent him from practicing much at all during training camp and potentially sideline him for the early part of the season.

With four days to go before the Browns' season opener in Baltimore, Tretter said he felt good about his decision. He participated in his first practice Monday and was back on the field Wednesday and listed as a limited participant.

"I wrestled over what the right answer would be or what the best answer would be. In the end, I think we landed on the right answer," Tretter said. "Behind the scenes, we just worked really hard. I give a lot of credit to the training staff. When we made the decision to go in and get it scoped, that was the conversation was how do I get back in time for the first game and we put a plan in place and we continue to push through that and make sure we are checking all the boxes.

"We will continue to do that the rest of the week, and make sure everything is working right and we can continue on moving forward."

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said the team will wait until the end of the week to make a determination on Tretter's playing status.

Since he signed with the Browns in 2017, Tretter has not missed a start despite dealing with a number of different, painful injuries. Tretter and LG Joel Bitonio have been the stabilizing force of an offensive line that's undergone plenty of transition at the other three positions.