Browns RB Kareem Hunt signs 2-year contract extension

Sep 08, 2020 at 04:13 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Kareem Hunt came home when he signed with the Browns in early 2019, and it's going to stay that way for years to come. 

The Browns on Tuesday signed Hunt to a two-year contract extension, keeping him in Cleveland through the 2022 season. Hunt, who was born in Elyria and starred at Willoughby South High School, was set to play on the last year of his contract in 2020 but now has the long-term security he and his hometown team have been collectively seeking.

"Cleveland has always been home to me, and putting on the Orange & Brown has been THE dream growing up. Being able to make it official, and play my heart out for the city I love for the next few years is a blessing.

"Today, I'm honored to sign this extension with the Cleveland Browns, and play next to my Dawg brothers for years to come. Thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Haslam, Andrew Berry, Coach Stefanski and the entire Browns' organization for continuing to believe in me through the process, and as an integral part in the offensive scheme.

"To everyone who has also supported me – my family, mentors, friends, and off-the-field team – thank you for continuing to be my "why." All and continued thanks to God the Good Lord for the guidance, strength, blessings and opportunity to be in this position.

"And, of course, a BIG thank you to the entire DAWG POUND for welcoming me back home. I promise to continue to push and work hard to bring a championship here for you all, representing the best team in the NFL, and make a lasting impact in the community and on the field."

Photos: Kareem Hunt through the years

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) signs a contract extension on September 8, 2020
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) signs a contract extension on September 8, 2020

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 29, 2020
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 29, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns game on December 8, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns game on December 8, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns game on December 8, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns game on December 8, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns game on December 8, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns game on December 8, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) signs a contract extension on September 8, 2020
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) signs a contract extension on September 8, 2020

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on September 3, 2020
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on September 3, 2020

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns game on November 24, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns game on November 24, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 28, 2020
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 28, 2020

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on September 3, 2020
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on September 3, 2020

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 13, 2020
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 13, 2020

2020 Media Day
2020 Media Day

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during workouts on August 11, 2020
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 22, 2020
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 22, 2020

2020 Media Day
2020 Media Day

2020 Media Day
2020 Media Day

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during workouts on August 2, 2020
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during workouts on August 2, 2020

2020 Media Day
2020 Media Day

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns game on December 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns game on December 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals game on December 15, 2019 at State Farm Stadium.
Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals game on December 15, 2019 at State Farm Stadium.

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on December 18, 2019.
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on December 18, 2019.

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on December 11, 2019.
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on December 11, 2019.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns game on December 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns game on December 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Travel to Cincinnati on December 28, 2019
Travel to Cincinnati on December 28, 2019

As part of the Browns Give Back's commitment to education, the Cleveland Browns Foundation, Cleveland Metropolitan School District and the Arby's Foundation made a special announcement during a visit to CMSD's Mound STEM School December 10, 2019.
As part of the Browns Give Back's commitment to education, the Cleveland Browns Foundation, Cleveland Metropolitan School District and the Arby's Foundation made a special announcement during a visit to CMSD's Mound STEM School December 10, 2019.

As part of the Browns Give Back's commitment to education, the Cleveland Browns Foundation, Cleveland Metropolitan School District and the Arby's Foundation made a special announcement during a visit to CMSD's Mound STEM School December 10, 2019.
As part of the Browns Give Back's commitment to education, the Cleveland Browns Foundation, Cleveland Metropolitan School District and the Arby's Foundation made a special announcement during a visit to CMSD's Mound STEM School December 10, 2019.

Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals game on December 15, 2019 at State Farm Stadium.
Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals game on December 15, 2019 at State Farm Stadium.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns game on December 8, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns game on December 8, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

2020 Media Day
2020 Media Day

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns game on November 24, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns game on November 24, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns game on December 8, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns game on December 8, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 21, 2019.
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 21, 2019.
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 6, 2019.
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 6, 2019.

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 6, 2019.
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 6, 2019.

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns game on November 24, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns game on November 24, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 6, 2019.
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 6, 2019.

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 6, 2019.
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 6, 2019.

Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns on August 8, 2019 in the preseason at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns on August 8, 2019 in the preseason at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts on August 17, 2019 in the preseason at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts on August 17, 2019 in the preseason at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on October 30, 2019
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on October 30, 2019

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on October 21, 2019
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on October 21, 2019

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the second day of minicamp on June 5, 2019.
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the second day of minicamp on June 5, 2019.

Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Despite playing just eight games in 2019, Hunt finished second on the Browns in rushing yards and third in receptions. Originally a third-round pick by Kansas City in 2017, Hunt led the NFL in rushing as a rookie with 1,327 yards. He has amassed 2,330 career rushing yards on 496 attempts (4.7 avg.) and recorded 116 receptions for 1,118 yards and 28 total touchdowns. Hunt played high school (Willoughby South) and college (Toledo) football in the state of Ohio.

Hunt is poised to play a big role in Cleveland's offense in 2020 and beyond while sharing the backfield with Nick Chubb, who finished second in the NFL in rushing yards last season. Run game coordinator/running backs coach Stump Mitchell has been among the many who have complimented Hunt for his performance throughout training camp.

The Browns have seen Hunt grow as both a player and a person since he signed with the team. The team and Hunt both expect that trajectory to continue throughout his time in Cleveland.

"Kareem Hunt is a core component of our offense. He has been a great teammate, outstanding worker, and steadfast in his desire to have success in his hometown for the long term," said EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry. "Personal growth is often times non-linear but Kareem has remained committed to becoming the best version of himself and we are proud of the redemptive strides he has taken. He understands the opportunity he has in front of him—provided he maintains his current personal trajectory—and we look forward to the contributions he will continue to make to our team."

