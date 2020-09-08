Browns RB Kareem Hunt signs 2-year contract extension

Kareem Hunt came home when he signed with the Browns in early 2019, and it's going to stay that way for years to come.

The Browns on Tuesday signed Hunt to a two-year contract extension, keeping him in Cleveland through the 2022 season. Hunt, who was born in Elyria and starred at Willoughby South High School, was set to play on the last year of his contract in 2020 but now has the long-term security he and his hometown team have been collectively seeking.

"Cleveland has always been home to me, and putting on the Orange & Brown has been THE dream growing up. Being able to make it official, and play my heart out for the city I love for the next few years is a blessing.

"Today, I'm honored to sign this extension with the Cleveland Browns, and play next to my Dawg brothers for years to come. Thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Haslam, Andrew Berry, Coach Stefanski and the entire Browns' organization for continuing to believe in me through the process, and as an integral part in the offensive scheme.

"To everyone who has also supported me – my family, mentors, friends, and off-the-field team – thank you for continuing to be my "why." All and continued thanks to God the Good Lord for the guidance, strength, blessings and opportunity to be in this position.