Kevin Stefanski turns full focus to Week 1 gameplan as Browns finalize 53-man roster

Full prep for Week 1 starts Monday, and after the completion of an arduous, unusual first offseason as head coach, Stefanski is ready to complete his game plan for the Ravens.

"You are always looking at that first game – first things first," he said. "We put a proper amount of emphasis on Baltimore, and we will really dig into their team and gameplan starting today and tomorrow with the players. This is a long season. Really to get this thing started, you have to set your sights on the first opponent, but there are games coming after that one and after that one and so on. We just have to make sure we play good football."

-The Browns did not have their offensive or defensive linemen practice Sunday in Berea. Stefanski said he wanted to "take care of the big guys" and limit their Sunday workload to just weight room activities before beginning Week 1 prep.

"They have been grinding," Stefanski said. "They have been working very hard, and I appreciate that. We have not gone easy on those big men. I thought today was a good way to get them in the weight room. It is not like they are sitting on their rear ends there. They are working. We took the skill guys out and got a nice, crisp practice."

-The Browns acquired S Ronnie Harrison in a trade Saturday with the Jaguars. Harrison, a third-year veteran who started 14 games last season and finished second on the team in tackles (70) and passes defensed (nine) while adding two interceptions, was in Berea on Sunday to meet his new teammates and coaches.

It's too soon to tell what role Harrison might have at safety for Week 1, but Stefanski said the Browns will spend plenty of time helping him acclimate to the defense this week.

"I did talk to him," Stefanski said. "I will tell you, over the course of the next few days, our defensive staff is going to spend a lot of time with Ronnie and see where he is and what he is comfortable with, but he is a smart young man."

-Stefanski has been encouraged by the progress from WR Jarvis Landry (hip) and S Karl Joseph (foot). The two have been limited participants throughout team practices as they attempt to arrive in full health for Week 1.