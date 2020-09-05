Browns announce initial 53-man roster heading into 2020 season

With no in-person offseason program, no preseason games, a delayed start to training camp and a host of new rules and procedures because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski faced a wide variety of new dynamics as they constructed their first 53-man roster together. Still, Berry and Stefanski said the same principles and philosophies they used during "normal" seasons guided them throughout the process.

"We always take and evaluate all the training camp practices, evaluate every snap, every rep and really try and get as good of a feel for our guys as we can," Berry said. "We worked closely with our coaches and solicited their feedback as well as from our pro staff and our scouts. We really spent a lot of time on our roster. Where it's a little bit different is you don't get the preseason games, but we feel like we had enough information, enough film to make informed decisions on all 53 guys who made the team based on the practices we had throughout this month."

Stefanski, who led 14 on-field practices since the mid-August start to training camp, called the process "very collaborative."

"It's been a dialogue that's been ongoing," Stefanski said. "We check in with each other on the personnel and coaching side almost every four days to make sure we're evaluating these guys and finding the best 53 players we could. I thought Andrew and his staff and the coaching staff got together and really worked extremely well together to put a team of 53 players that we'll go to work with starting next Sunday."

Of the 53 players, 33 are returning members of the 2019 team. The remaining 20 came to Cleveland in the following ways leading up to Saturday's transactions: 11 via free agency, six through the 2020 NFL Draft, two via trades and one via waivers.

"We share a vision of how this team is going to play, but also, we went into this process very open-minded and wanting to keep the best 53 players," Stefanski said. "We didn't have any hard, fast rules of how many we were keeping at any given position. The way the roster shook out is based on the performance of those players."

Berry worked closely with Stefanski to shape the roster in a way that played to the strengths of what Stefanski and his staff want to accomplish on both sides of the ball. As an example, Cleveland's offense, which is based out of a wide-zone scheme, will enter its week of preparations for the season opener at Baltimore with a fullback, five tight ends and nine offensive linemen on the 53-man roster.