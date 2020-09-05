Sheldon Richardson seeks 'pure dominance' from healthy, veteran-heavy defensive line

Sheldon Richardson has been thinking about a position change.

Don't take that seriously — Richardson, of course, is joking. He's preparing for his second season as a defensive tackle in Cleveland, but at age 29, Richardson feels that one of his biggest seasons of his eight-year career is ahead.

After a rejuvenating offseason, Richardson feels he can play anywhere on the field. Offense, defense, special teams — he's ready.

"(I could be) tight end, a little goal-line running back, like my rookie year," Richardson said with a laugh in a video call Friday with local reporters. "I feel pretty good, honestly."

Richardson, who also caught a punt during a playful drill at the beginning of the Browns' final practice Friday at FirstEnergy Stadium, took full advantage of the extended, unusual offseason before he arrived in Berea for Year 2 in Cleveland. After fighting through injuries last season, Richardson embraced being able to work out from home — he had plenty of time to allow his body to heal before he spent long hours running outdoors and lifting weights in any available weight room — and is ready for a full, healthy start to the season with the other talented members of Cleveland's defensive line.

"Pure dominance," Richardson said. "That's how I'm looking at it. We're not woofing about it — it's just straight work."