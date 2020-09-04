Browns Mailbag: Who is in line to play more before Mack Wilson returns?

With all of the injuries in the secondary, what is happening with A.J. Green? I read a lot about him when he was signed as an undrafted free agent but I have not read anything about him since camp started. — Philip S., Washington Court House

Green, one of the most coveted undrafted free agents in the NFL, had a solid first training camp with the Browns and received a hearty dose of opportunities to impress. The Browns have been hit hard by injuries in the secondary and, at times, have been without as many as four cornerbacks for a single practice. Green has stayed healthy and caught the eyes of the teammates around him.

"I feel like he has been having a great camp and making plays when he has been in there, making plays on ones or whoever he has been out there with," said Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward. "He is definitely a guy I feel has stepped up."

As far as Green's prospects of making the 53-man roster, that's hard to identify at this stage of the process. Kevin Johnson, Greedy Williams and M.J. Stewart are all working their way back from injuries while Donovan Olumba, Robert Jackson and more have also impressed. The secondary, as a whole, has largely weathered the storm of this barrage of injuries. It's a testament to the depth Cleveland acquired throughout the offseason, and that very much includes Green.

Is linebacker Mack Wilson out for the entire season? If he is then who will replace him on the defense? — Mark P., Ottawa

Though he didn't reveal a specific timeline, Stefanski said earlier this week Wilson, who suffered a knee injury early in training camp, would not require surgery. He called that a "good development" for Wilson, who remains a part of the active roster.

As for Wilson's replacement, the Browns have tapped a variety of players, and it likely won't come into focus until the first depth chart is revealed leading up to the Ravens game. Third-round rookie Jacob Phillips has been given plenty of additional responsibilities and has seemingly made the most of them during Wilson's absence. The spotlight doesn't seem to be too bright for Phillips after leading national champion LSU in tackles during his final collegiate season.

"I definitely feel like I am ready," Phillips said earlier this week. "I got a whole lot of confidence from this training camp. Players that we have on offense and being able to compete against them every day and make plays against them is definitely giving me a whole lot of confidence that I can do it against every other team in the league because I know how special our team is here for the Browns. I am definitely ready, and actually, I can't wait for it."

Stefanski said Phillips has made strides but hasn't committed to him or anyone else, for that matter, taking over Wilson's spot.

Another player to consider is Tae Davis, who has been an absolute spark plug for the Browns on special teams since he joined the team midway through last season. This training camp has allowed Davis to take many more significant reps at linebacker, and he's received similar opportunities since Wilson's injury.