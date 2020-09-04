8 questions with WR Rashard Higgins, who loves the details and focus of 2020 Browns

Rashard Higgins has been through it all with the Browns.

That's why the fifth-year wide receiver — one of three remaining players from the 2016 Browns — can't wait for the next chapter.

ClevelandBrowns.com caught up with Higgins after a recent practice.

CB.com: It's hard to believe this is your fifth training camp with the Browns. How's this one been and how has it been different from the others?

Higgins: I'm blessed to be here. Throughout everything, I've just gone through a long journey. I call it a long journey just because I've been here through everything. I feel like I'm one of the only three — Joel Bitonio and Charley Hughlett have been here — some other guys have been here with me through that long journey of going 0-16. It's been a long ride. To still be here is a blessing. I'm trying to see change and I believe we've got everything we ever wanted to see change.

CB.com: What do you like about this year's team?

Higgins: I really feel like we're honed in and about winning. That's the only part we want. The details. Coach (Kevin Stefanski) is always telling us "details, details." Even if it's a little split or if it's being in the right position where the quarterback knows where you're going to be — everything should translate over to the game. I feel like it's just been different this offseason. Just going into it with a different mindset knowing the other team is not going to beat us; we're going to beat ourselves. It's just been different and I can't wait until the Ravens game.

CB.com: Walk me through your offseason and your re-signing with the team.

Higgins: Waiting to sign, waiting to sign … am I going back? Finally, Andrew Berry hit me up. He said, "You know what, we're going to sign you back." I said, "Where do I sign up?" This is where I want to be, this is where I want to see change. I started here and want to finish here. That's the type of mindset I have. I'm glad to be here with my brothers. Wouldn't want to be nowhere else. So here I am.

CB.com: How much better of a receiver are you than you've been in the past?