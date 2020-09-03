Browns acquire S Ronnie Harrison in trade with Jaguars

Harrison is 6-3, 214 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Alabama. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in the third round of the 2018 draft, Harrison has appeared in 28 games with 22 starts. He has 103 career tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He started 14 games last season and finished second on the team in tackles (70) and passes defensed (nine), while adding two sacks, two interceptions and on fumble recovery. A native of Tallahassee, Fla., Harrison helped Alabama capture two National Championships (2016 and 2018).