Transactions

Presented by

Browns acquire S Ronnie Harrison in trade with Jaguars

Sep 03, 2020 at 03:00 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
090320_ronnie

The Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to the following trade:

Browns get:

S Ronnie Harrison

Jaguars get:

2021 fifth-round pick

Harrison is 6-3, 214 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Alabama. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in the third round of the 2018 draft, Harrison has appeared in 28 games with 22 starts. He has 103 career tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He started 14 games last season and finished second on the team in tackles (70) and passes defensed (nine), while adding two sacks, two interceptions and on fumble recovery. A native of Tallahassee, Fla., Harrison helped Alabama capture two National Championships (2016 and 2018).

Related Links

The Browns active roster is currently at 76 players. All NFL clubs must reduce their active rosters to a maximum of 53 players by 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Related Content

Browns release 4 players
news

Browns release 4 players

Cleveland's roster is down to 75
WR Damion Willis joins 80-man roster; Browns make corresponding roster move
news

WR Damion Willis joins 80-man roster; Browns make corresponding roster move

Cleveland claimed Willis via waivers Wednesday
Browns sign C Jon Toth
news

Browns sign C Jon Toth

Cleveland places recently claimed DE Curtis Weaver on IR
Browns claim WR Damion Willis
news

Browns claim WR Damion Willis

Cleveland makes a roster move on the off day
Browns claim DE Curtis Weaver, place Grant Delpit on IR
news

Browns claim DE Curtis Weaver, place Grant Delpit on IR

Cleveland makes a roster move in wake of Delpit's Achilles injury
Browns sign LB Malcolm Smith
news

Browns sign LB Malcolm Smith

Cleveland adds a former Super Bowl MVP to its roster
Browns sign DT Ricky Walker
news

Browns sign DT Ricky Walker

Cleveland makes a roster move before Saturday's practice
Browns sign C Casey Dunn
news

Browns sign C Casey Dunn

Cleveland makes a roster move before Sunday's practice
Browns sign DE George Obinna
news

Browns sign DE George Obinna

Rookie returns to roster after earlier release
Browns sign G Jovahn Fair
news

Browns sign G Jovahn Fair

Cleveland adds its 2nd offensive lineman in as many days
Browns sign G Michael Dunn
news

Browns sign G Michael Dunn

Cleveland adds depth to the offensive line

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising