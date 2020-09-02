JoJo Natson excited for chance to do more than just shore up Browns' return game 

Natson is competing with rookie WR Donovan Peoples-Jones and RBs D'Ernest Johnson and Dontrell Hilliard. Johnson and Hilliard filled the kick and punt returner roles throughout 2019 while Peoples-Jones shined as a punt returner at the University of Michigan.

Since it was announced he would return as special teams coordinator, Priefer has made it clear he wants to see improvements on kick return and punt return in 2020. The Browns ranked 16th in the NFL on punt returns and 20th on kickoffs. Cleveland used four different returners on both punts and kicks.

Priefer said the edge Natson holds over most returners is his "exceptional quickness right off the bat." He stressed, though, that all 11 on the field will have to contribute to improving these rankings.

"I do not blame only the returners," Priefer said. "We did not block particularly well most of the year on punt return. Kickoff return, we had some good plays. Punt return, we need to do a better job. We had a couple penalties where we were obviously lower in penalties than they were the year before, but we still have to be going in that direction. We have to keep trending in the direction of reducing penalties in both return phases."

Natson, though, hasn't been limited to just special teams duties. He's also locked into a wide-ranging competition at wide receiver, the position at which he thrived throughout a college career that began at Utah State and ended at Akron. During his senior season with the Zips, Natson caught 59 passes for 837 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was also utilized as a runner throughout his college career, peaking with 50 carries for 498 yards as a junior at Utah State.

Nothing is final in any of these position battles, but Natson is certainly excited to be included in more than just one.