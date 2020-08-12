Denzel Ward believes secondary 'could be special' with new additions 

"You guys already saw what he did on the field at LSU," Ward said. "He is definitely a fluid player, and he is definitely tough. You saw that last year at LSU. He had a hurt ankle that I feel a lot of people probably didn't even know about, but he played through it. He is going to bring that toughness here. He is just a fun guy to be around, too, in the locker room and everywhere else on the field."

For Ward, the defensive backs puzzle appears to be even more complete. The talent around him has only grown since he joined the Browns, and that could certainly help him find a new level to his game.

He's been a solid force in his first two years in Cleveland, but he knows there's much more in store. Now that the secondary is filled with promise, he believes a big jump is ahead.