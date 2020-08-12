Browns Wake Up

Presented by

Browns Wake-Up: Denzel Ward excited to see what Grant Delpit brings to the defense

Aug 12, 2020 at 08:45 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

081120_ward

Denzel Ward's had just a couple of weeks to get to know Grant Delpit from an in-person standpoint, but the rookie has made a quick impression on Cleveland's Pro Bowl cornerback.

Ward watched the tape just like everyone else did. The Jim Thorpe Award winner was one of the best players on college football's best team last year.

But there's more to Delpit, and that's what has stuck out to Ward.

"You guys already saw what he did on the field at LSU," Ward said Tuesday on a video call with reporters. "He is definitely a fluid player, and he is definitely tough. You saw that last year at LSU. He had a hurt ankle that I feel a lot of people probably didn't even know about, but he played through it. He is a tough player. He is going to bring that toughness here. He is just a fun guy to be around, too, in the locker room and everywhere else on the field."

Just TWO more days until we get to see both players on the field at practice. "Browns Live: Training Camp" will have you covered starting at 2 p.m. Friday.

Here's what else you might have missed from Tuesday.

Photos: Strength and Conditioning - Day 11

Check out photos of the team working out Tuesday

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 11, 2020
1 / 30

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 11, 2020
2 / 30

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during workouts on August 11, 2020
3 / 30

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 11, 2020
4 / 30

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during workouts on August 11, 2020
5 / 30

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 11, 2020
6 / 30

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 11, 2020
7 / 30

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) during workouts on August 11, 2020
8 / 30

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during workouts on August 11, 2020
9 / 30

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during workouts on August 11, 2020
10 / 30

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 11, 2020
11 / 30

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 11, 2020
12 / 30

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during workouts on August 11, 2020
13 / 30

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 11, 2020
14 / 30

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Taywan Taylor (10) during workouts on August 11, 2020
15 / 30

Wide receiver Taywan Taylor (10) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 11, 2020
16 / 30

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 11, 2020
17 / 30

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during workouts on August 11, 2020
18 / 30

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 11, 2020
19 / 30

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 11, 2020
20 / 30

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 11, 2020
21 / 30

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 11, 2020
22 / 30

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during workouts on August 11, 2020
23 / 30

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on August 11, 2020
24 / 30

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during workouts on August 11, 2020
25 / 30

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 11, 2020
26 / 30

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Willie Wright (66) during workouts on August 11, 2020
27 / 30

Center Willie Wright (66) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 11, 2020
28 / 30

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 11, 2020
29 / 30

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 11, 2020
30 / 30

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Headlines

Nick Chubb eager to go at it with Kareem Hunt by his side

Quote of the Day: Chubb on the trust Kevin Stefanski has already earned

Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: WR Taywan Taylor

Watch This

Cleveland Browns Daily

Beau Bishop and Nathan Zegura are joined by ESPN and New York Jets voice Bob Wischusen to recap the PGA Championship he called and to preview the Jets as they enter training camp. The guys also hear from and react to Nick Chubb's and Denzel Ward's press conferences.

Download the Browns Mobile App to listen to Browns Daily or subscribe to "Cleveland Browns Daily & More" wherever you get your podcasts.

View this post on Instagram

😀😀😀

A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on

Around the North

Why Jonah Williams is the key to the Joe Burrow rebuild

Ravens challenged with how to keep Pro Bowl players

Minkah Fitzpatrick's Mission

What's on tap for Wednesday?

The Browns begin Phase 2 of their ramp-up to full-team practices. During his press conference last week, Stefanski compared this part of the process to OTAs.

Related Content

Browns Wake-Up: 2 weeks of conditioning will pay off, but players put in real work over summer
news

Browns Wake-Up: 2 weeks of conditioning will pay off, but players put in real work over summer

Get caught up on all the happenings in Berea from a busy Monday
Browns Wake-Up: Finish line in sight for Phase 1
news

Browns Wake-Up: Finish line in sight for Phase 1

Get caught up from all the happenings from the weekend in Berea
Browns Wake-Up: Position group rankings shine brightly on Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt
news

Browns Wake-Up: Position group rankings shine brightly on Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt

Get caught up with all you might have missed from Friday's happenings in Berea
Browns Wake-Up: Just 1 more week until the 1st full-team practice
news

Browns Wake-Up: Just 1 more week until the 1st full-team practice

Get caught up with all you might have missed from Thursday's happenings in Berea
Browns Wake-Up: Players finally don their new uniforms
news

Browns Wake-Up: Players finally don their new uniforms

Get caught up with all you might have missed from a busy Wednesday in Berea

Training Camp Initiatives

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising