Browns Wake-Up: Denzel Ward excited to see what Grant Delpit brings to the defense

Denzel Ward's had just a couple of weeks to get to know Grant Delpit from an in-person standpoint, but the rookie has made a quick impression on Cleveland's Pro Bowl cornerback.

Ward watched the tape just like everyone else did. The Jim Thorpe Award winner was one of the best players on college football's best team last year.

But there's more to Delpit, and that's what has stuck out to Ward.

"You guys already saw what he did on the field at LSU," Ward said Tuesday on a video call with reporters. "He is definitely a fluid player, and he is definitely tough. You saw that last year at LSU. He had a hurt ankle that I feel a lot of people probably didn't even know about, but he played through it. He is a tough player. He is going to bring that toughness here. He is just a fun guy to be around, too, in the locker room and everywhere else on the field."

Just TWO more days until we get to see both players on the field at practice. "Browns Live: Training Camp" will have you covered starting at 2 p.m. Friday.