Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: WR Taywan Taylor

Training camp is officially underway in Berea, and although it won't include fans packed along the perimeter of the fields or the same schedule it's had in the past, we'll still have position battles and live football action to digest.
We're all excited to see players like Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry back in a Browns uniform, but what about players fighting for a chance to wear the orange and brown in Week 1?
Over the next couple weeks, we'll highlight players who are poised to be in the battle for spots on the 53-man roster.
The Player: Taywan Taylor
Position: Wide receiver
Age: 25
Height: 5-11
Weight: 205 lbs
College: Western Kentucky
Before 2020 training camp: Taylor joined the Browns before the first game of the regular season last year in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, who drafted him in the third round of the 2017 draft. He was mostly used as a receiver and special teams depth and was active for three games and recorded three kick returns for 53 yards. Taylor spent his first two NFL seasons with the Titans and has 53 career receptions for 697 yards and two touchdowns.
It's worth knowing that…: Taylor is plenty capable of producing as a receiver. His best season came in 2018 when he made 37 receptions for 466 yards — including a 77-yard game and a 104-yard game — with one touchdown and 12.6 yards per reception. At Western Kentucky, Taylor also set program records with 4,234 career receiving yards and a whopping 41 touchdowns
He might not have been on the field much for the Browns last year, but Taylor still has valuable upside at the NFL level.
How does he fit? Coach Kevin Stefanski won't always need a third wide receiver on the field in his wide-zone offense, which favors additional tight ends and running backs over extra receivers. He'll still need receiving depth, however, and Taylor has the experience and versatility to fit. Taylor could boost his roster value by standing out as a kick returner, a role he'll likely have a chance to compete for during training camp, and will now have his first full camp with the Browns to prove he can help in the receiving game, too.