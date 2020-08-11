Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: WR Taywan Taylor

Before 2020 training camp: Taylor joined the Browns before the first game of the regular season last year in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, who drafted him in the third round of the 2017 draft. He was mostly used as a receiver and special teams depth and was active for three games and recorded three kick returns for 53 yards. Taylor spent his first two NFL seasons with the Titans and has 53 career receptions for 697 yards and two touchdowns.

It's worth knowing that…: Taylor is plenty capable of producing as a receiver. His best season came in 2018 when he made 37 receptions for 466 yards — including a 77-yard game and a 104-yard game — with one touchdown and 12.6 yards per reception. At Western Kentucky, Taylor also set program records with 4,234 career receiving yards and a whopping 41 touchdowns

He might not have been on the field much for the Browns last year, but Taylor still has valuable upside at the NFL level.