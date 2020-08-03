Pre-Camp Player Spotlight

Presented by

Monday, Aug 03, 2020 04:48 PM

Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: WR D.J. Montgomery

poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

_Training camp is officially underway in Berea, and although it won't include fans packed along the perimeter of the fields or the same schedule it's had in the past, we'll still have position battles and live football action to digest.

We're all excited to see players like Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry back in a Browns uniform, but what about players fighting for a chance to wear the orange and brown in Week 1?

Over the next couple weeks, we'll highlight players who are poised to be in the battle for spots on the 53-man roster._

Photos: Strength and Conditioning - Day 2

Check out photos of the rookies and quarterbacks working out Friday

Linebacker Solomon Ajayi (58) during workouts on July 31, 2020
1 / 27

Linebacker Solomon Ajayi (58) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on July 31, 2020
2 / 27

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during workouts on July 31, 2020
3 / 27

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61) during workouts on July 31, 2020
4 / 27

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61) during workouts on July 31, 2020
5 / 27

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on July 31, 2020
6 / 27

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Alex Taylor (67) during workouts on July 31, 2020
7 / 27

Offensive tackle Alex Taylor (67) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on July 31, 2020
8 / 27

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during workouts on July 31, 2020
9 / 27

Center Nick Harris (53) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) during workouts on July 31, 2020
10 / 27

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during workouts on July 31, 2020
11 / 27

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on July 31, 2020
12 / 27

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Workouts on July 31, 2020
13 / 27

Workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during workouts on July 31, 2020
14 / 27

Center Nick Harris (53) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during workouts on July 31, 2020
15 / 27

Center Nick Harris (53) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Elijah Benton (43) during workouts on July 31, 2020
16 / 27

Safety Elijah Benton (43) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Brian Herrien (35) during workouts on July 31, 2020
17 / 27

Running back Brian Herrien (35) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during workouts on July 31, 2020
18 / 27

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during workouts on July 31, 2020
19 / 27

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Nate Wieting (87) during workouts on July 31, 2020
20 / 27

Tight end Nate Wieting (87) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on July 31, 2020
21 / 27

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during workouts on July 31, 2020
22 / 27

Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Solomon Ajayi (58) during workouts on July 31, 2020
23 / 27

Linebacker Solomon Ajayi (58) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on July 31, 2020
24 / 27

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on July 31, 2020
25 / 27

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on July 31, 2020
26 / 27

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on July 31, 2020
27 / 27

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on July 31, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

The Player: D.J. Montgomery

Position: Wide receiver

Age: 23

Height: 6-1

Weight: 201 pounds

College: Austin Peay

Before 2020 training camp: Montgomery signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent just before rookie camp in 2019. He was one of the more impressive wide receivers during reps for the second and third teams in training camp last season, and he carried his strong play into the preseason when he caught a touchdown and recorded 124 receiving yards in the first two games. 

Montgomery was in position to potentially snag one of the final receiver spots on the depth chart before he was placed on IR with a hamstring injury midway through camp. If Montgomery replicates his production from last training camp before his injury, then he could move himself to top of the crowded competition for wide receiver depth behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry

It's worth knowing that...: Montgomery has always had an uphill battle just to be on an NFL roster. His college career began at Holmes Community College in Goodman, Mississippi, where he caught 12 touchdowns over two seasons before transferring to Austin Peay. He became the fourth player in school history to record double-digit receiving touchdowns in a season and is third on the all-time list.

Even with the college success, Montgomery had much to prove last season to stick around in training camp. Now that he's healthy, he'll take a second shot at making the 53-man roster.

How does he fit? The wide receiver battle will be one of the most intriguing competitions to watch in training camp. Montgomery will be in a competition with eight players jostling for what will likely be three or four open spots in the Week 1 roster, and some of those positions will likely be reserved for players with special teams capabilities. Montgomery might have to work in special teams to be a perfect fit, but his strong performances in the early part of the 2019 preseason are enough to tab him as a player to watch.

Related Content

Browns make roster moves
news

Browns make roster moves

P Jamie Gillan is back on the active roster
Browns 2020 position preview: Analyzing the tight ends
news

Browns 2020 position preview: Analyzing the tight ends

Cleveland added a Pro Bowler and is banking on a bounce-back season from another member of this important group
Most Important Questions: No. 1 - How will Browns navigate their new normal?
news

Most Important Questions: No. 1 - How will Browns navigate their new normal?

Cleveland will have to embrace its new circumstances in order to thrive
Browns place WR Jarvis Landry on active/PUP list
news

Browns place WR Jarvis Landry on active/PUP list

Cleveland's Pro Bowl WR is recovering from hip surgery

Advertising