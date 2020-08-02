Transactions

Presented by

Sunday, Aug 02, 2020 12:46 PM

Browns place WR Jarvis Landry on active/PUP list

Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns on Sunday placed WR Jarvis Landry on the active/physically unable to perform list. The five-time Pro Bowler continues to work his way back from offseason hip surgery and remains on schedule in his recovery.

WR J'Mon Moore (hamstring) was placed on the active/non-football injury list.

Landry is coming off one of the best individual seasons of his career after leading the Browns in most receiving categories. He caught 83 passes -- two more than his 2018 total on 11 fewer targets -- for a career-best 1,174 yards and six touchdowns.

Moore spent the final part of the 2019 season on the Browns' practice squad. A former fourth-round pick by the Packers, Moore has appeared in 12 NFL games since 2018.

Photos: Strength and Conditioning - Day 2

Check out photos of the rookies and quarterbacks working out Friday

