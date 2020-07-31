Myles Garrett shares poems, discusses life goals in video call with kids from Open Doors Academy

Myles Garrett has written poetry since he was a child. He still writes poems on a weekly basis, and he uses his writing to take his mind elsewhere and put his feelings on paper.

Garrett spent Thursday afternoon reading poems and talking about life experiences in a video call with a small group of kids from Open Doors Academy, a youth development after-school program in Cleveland that works to protect, inspire, nurture and challenge youths to reach their full potential. The program is committed to breaking the cycle of multi-generational poverty and serves over 500 youth and 1,600 family members through a comprehensive pipeline model of 5th grade through post-secondary completion.

Kids on the call with Garrett leaned closer to their screen and listened as he told them stories about his childhood. Garrett offered the kids career and life advice, asked about their interests and life goals and listened to poems written by each of the kids.

"He was so amazing," said Dr. Dorothy Moulthrop, the Chief Executive Officer of ODA. "He was so encouraging to each of them and so easy to talk to. It was just beautiful to see. I think they are going to remember this forever, just to talk with him like a person and how he was sharing so much about his life and what he's done and what it took to get there."

As kids shared their life goals, Garrett asked questions about how they planned to get there. The goals ranged from making a personal YouTube channel to becoming a football player, and Garrett asked questions to learn more about what drives each of them.

For ODA, Garrett's conversation was a special highlight among a difficult summer that has featured plenty of changes due to safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Although in-person interactions in the academy began last week, many kids in the program have spent time at home and haven't been able to receive the face-to face interaction that ODA values in its program.

"Our kids have been in a really weird space since March with school being closed down," said Ed Stockhausen, the Chief Advancement Officer. "They haven't been able to connect with a lot of the adults they're used to having present in their lives or hear from them in the ways they're used to. Having someone like Myles engage with them on a personal level reminds them that they matter."