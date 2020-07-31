Community

Friday, Jul 31, 2020 09:33 AM

Myles Garrett shares poems, discusses life goals in video call with kids from Open Doors Academy

poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Myles Garrett has written poetry since he was a child. He still writes poems on a weekly basis, and he uses his writing to take his mind elsewhere and put his feelings on paper.

Garrett spent Thursday afternoon reading poems and talking about life experiences in a video call with a small group of kids from Open Doors Academy, a youth development after-school program in Cleveland that works to protect, inspire, nurture and challenge youths to reach their full potential. The program is committed to breaking the cycle of multi-generational poverty and serves over 500 youth and 1,600 family members through a comprehensive pipeline model of 5th grade through post-secondary completion. 

Kids on the call with Garrett leaned closer to their screen and listened as he told them stories about his childhood. Garrett offered the kids career and life advice, asked about their interests and life goals and listened to poems written by each of the kids.

"He was so amazing," said Dr. Dorothy Moulthrop, the Chief Executive Officer of ODA. "He was so encouraging to each of them and so easy to talk to. It was just beautiful to see. I think they are going to remember this forever, just to talk with him like a person and how he was sharing so much about his life and what he's done and what it took to get there."

As kids shared their life goals, Garrett asked questions about how they planned to get there. The goals ranged from making a personal YouTube channel to becoming a football player, and Garrett asked questions to learn more about what drives each of them.

For ODA, Garrett's conversation was a special highlight among a difficult summer that has featured plenty of changes due to safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Although in-person interactions in the academy began last week, many kids in the program have spent time at home and haven't been able to receive the face-to face interaction that ODA values in its program. 

"Our kids have been in a really weird space since March with school being closed down," said Ed Stockhausen, the Chief Advancement Officer. "They haven't been able to connect with a lot of the adults they're used to having present in their lives or hear from them in the ways they're used to. Having someone like Myles engage with them on a personal level reminds them that they matter."

Stockhausen first spoke with Garrett in May. Garrett had seen racial justice protests in Cleveland and across the country after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, and he wanted to use his platform as an NFL player to create positive change through connecting with children. When Stockhausen informed Garrett about ODA's goals and mission, Garrett was all for it. He wanted to speak with kids and begin a relationship with the program.

Photos: Strength and Conditioning - Day 1 

Check out photos of the rookies and quarterbacks working out Thursday

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on July 30, 2020
1 / 29

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on July 30, 2020
2 / 29

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) during workouts on July 30, 2020
3 / 29

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on July 30, 2020
4 / 29

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Nate Wieting (87) during workouts on July 30, 2020
5 / 29

Tight end Nate Wieting (87) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on July 30, 2020
6 / 29

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on July 30, 2020
7 / 29

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during workouts on July 30, 2020
8 / 29

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during workouts on July 30, 2020
9 / 29

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kevin Davidson (9) during workouts on July 30, 2020
10 / 29

Quarterback Kevin Davidson (9) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during workouts on July 30, 2020
11 / 29

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on July 30, 2020
12 / 29

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on July 30, 2020
13 / 29

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61) during workouts on July 30, 2020
14 / 29

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on July 30, 2020
15 / 29

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on July 30, 2020
16 / 29

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on July 30, 2020
17 / 29

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61) during workouts on July 30, 2020
18 / 29

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on July 30, 2020
19 / 29

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during workouts on July 30, 2020
20 / 29

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on July 30, 2020
21 / 29

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on July 30, 2020
22 / 29

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Nate Wieting (87) during workouts on July 30, 2020
23 / 29

Tight end Nate Wieting (87) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Larry Jackson during workouts on July 30, 2020
24 / 29

Larry Jackson during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on July 30, 2020
25 / 29

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on July 30, 2020
26 / 29

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on July 30, 2020
27 / 29

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Benny LeMay (36) during workouts on July 30, 2020
28 / 29

Running back Benny LeMay (36) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on July 30, 2020
29 / 29

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

But he didn't want to do it in a traditional way. Rather than visiting kids at a school or throwing a football around, he wanted to create a more informal setting that would lead to kids feeling as comfortable as possible to speak with him and share their experiences.

So they came up with poetry.

"(The kids) spent the whole week on the theme about connecting Cleveland, and Myles' contribution and presence built on that," Stockhausen said. "He has a huge following and personality, and the Browns are something that connects our entire region. So many of our kids want to be all-star athletes. They see themselves in him. In getting to engage with him — especially in poetry and in something different — it emphasizes the work that we spent to enforce literacy skills and social learning."

Now, ODA and Garrett hope to build their relationship further. Moulthrop expressed interest in holding another intimate meeting with Garrett in the future to further expand his relationship with kids in the program.

"We believe that education is the way for kids to break through the cycle of poverty, and that we need to develop their academic growth, potential and confidence in themselves," she said. "Just listening to him engage with the kids, I could just see through talking with them that they were sitting up straight and were really engaged."

Garrett, of course, was just as engaged with the kids when he learned about their stories and goals. At the end of the call, he shared two poems he wrote — both were about love — and offered one final message.

"I love your hobbies and I love your passions," Garrett said. "I hope you continue to grow toward them and achieve goals every day, every week and every month. Just keep on moving forward."

Related Content

Nordonia High School received $25k worth of new Xenith helmets courtesy of the 2019-20 Cleveland Browns HELMETS program presented by Meijer and in association with University Hospitals and Xenith on July 31, 2020.
news

Browns HELMETS program issues more than 350 Xenith helmets to Northeast Ohio youth and high school football programs

Nordonia High School surprised with new equipment during special event Friday
Browns join American Red Cross for annual First and Ten blood drive
news

Browns join American Red Cross for annual First and Ten blood drive

Community urged to give at 12 locations and help meet urgent need for blood
Browns support #IWantASeason campaign, encourage fans to help slow spread of COVID-19
news

Browns support #IWantASeason campaign, encourage fans to help slow spread of COVID-19

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announces additional, short-term guidelines to help sports teams continue their efforts to return to play
Watch the 2020 Cleveland Browns Virtual Youth Football Clinic
news

Watch the 2020 Cleveland Browns Virtual Youth Football Clinic

Sharpen your skills and learn why it's important to #StayInTheGame
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience
news

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
First and Ten Special Feature: Top 10 kids activities
news

First and Ten Special Feature: Top 10 kids activities

Enjoy some fun from home and help the community at the same time
Jarvis Landry launches foundation to help children, families in Cleveland, New Orleans and Miami
news

Jarvis Landry launches foundation to help children, families in Cleveland, New Orleans and Miami

Pro Bowl WR wants to help those facing socio-economic disparities, chronic health conditions
First and Ten Top 10 Highlights - June 2020
news

First and Ten Top 10 Highlights - June 2020

Browns LB Tae Davis inspired by grandmother to make a difference with 500-meal donation
news

Browns LB Tae Davis inspired by grandmother to make a difference with 500-meal donation

Davis' donation helped people unable to go the grocery store due to potential exposure to the virus
Browns Youth Football Virtual Parents Clinic provides parents with necessary tips for guiding children through early stages of football
news

Browns Youth Football Virtual Parents Clinic provides parents with necessary tips for guiding children through early stages of football

For parents, education in several components of football safety is crucial for a young athlete's health
How KhaDarel Hodge is using a tour of Houston restaurants to inspire change
news

How KhaDarel Hodge is using a tour of Houston restaurants to inspire change

The Browns WR has been inviting guests to join him at various black-owned restaurants in Houston

Advertising