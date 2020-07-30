Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 02:15 PM

Browns place P Jamie Gillan on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns have placed P Jamie Gillan on the reserve/COVID-19* list. 

Gillan appeared in all 16 games last season and set a Browns single-season net punting record with a 41.6 average and finished tied for fifth in club history with 28 punts inside the 20.

*This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.*

