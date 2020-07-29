Browns players will enter a completely revamped facility after passing 1st round of COVID-19 tests

The biggest changes have been made to the areas in which Cleveland's players spend most of their time.

The locker room, which previously housed 90 players during this part of the calendar, now holds 40. Plexiglass has been placed between the spaced-out lockers and the floor plan will allow the players to maintain at least 6 feet of social distance at all times. The rest of Cleveland's players' lockers are now located inside what used to be the team's state-of-the-art weight room. And the weight room has now been transported to the team's 9,000-square foot indoor fieldhouse, which becomes an even safer space when doors are opened to allow for better air circulation.

The cafeteria no longer serves food buffet style or allows the players to gather for their meals. Instead, meals are pre-packaged and the players can disperse to other parts of the building to eat.

There's also been a significant increase in meeting space that will allow players to gather in smaller, safer groups throughout the day. Making this happen required a major facelift to the facility's second floor, particularly to areas that previously housed members of the team's business staff. The majority of those employees have been and will continue to work from home.

If the Browns are to gather as a full team, it will have to be outside or virtual.

"We have to ensure that we are socially distanced," Sheehan said. "Whether that can occur in our field house or outside, we are going to have a large team meeting that does have to be done under the guidelines of being socially distanced."

When Browns players enter the facility, they will go through a daily health screening and have their temperature taken. Employees who have access to the facility have been placed in tiers and are only permitted to be in certain areas, further lessening the potential for spread of the virus. They'll also be equipped with a tracking device that will help provide guidance in the event a player, coach or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

Those devices won't go home with the players, though. That's why Sheehan, head team physician Dr. James Voos, head coach Kevin Stefanski and more are encouraging them to engage in responsible behavior even when they're outside of the facility.