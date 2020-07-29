Nick Chubb becomes 4th Browns player on NFL Network's Top 100 list

In just one year, Nick Chubb went from unlisted to No. 36 on NFL Network's rankings of the league's top 100 players.
That's what a breakout season like the one Chubb had in 2019 will do.
Chubb rushed for a whopping 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns during his second NFL season, which ended with his first trip to the Pro Bowl. He ranked second in the league in rushing yards while posting seven games of 100 yards or more. He also added 36 receptions for 278 yards in a season that saw him prove to be the most consistent player on Cleveland's offense. Chubb's 1,494 rushing yards were the most by a Browns running back since 1965 and the fourth-most in team history.
Chubb is the fourth and final Browns player to make the NFL Network Top 100 list, which is compiled via votes from players around the league. DE Myles Garrett was ranked 80th while wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. were 61st and 59th, respectively.
