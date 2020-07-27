Browns DE Myles Garrett lands at No. 80 on NFL Network's Top 100 players

The first Browns player to make the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020 list will be representing Cleveland on future editions for years to come.

Pro Bowl pass rusher Myles Garrett landed at No. 80 on this year's list, which is compiled from votes by players from around the league. Earlier this month, Garrett signed a five-year contract extension, keeping him with the team that made him the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft for the long haul.

Over three seasons, Garrett has compiled 30.5 sacks in just 37 games — the most ever by a Browns player in his first three seasons. He's also amassed 104 tackles, eight tackles for a loss and six forced fumbles. Garrett, who posted 10 sacks in 10 games last year, is the only player in Browns history to post multiple double-digit sack seasons.

Garrett was No. 49 on last year's list, which followed a breakout 2018 campaign that featured second-team All-Pro Honors and his first Pro Bowl nod.