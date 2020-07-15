Browns Pro Bowl DE Myles Garrett signs contract extension

Myles Garrett is committed to Cleveland for the long haul, and the Browns believe his best football is in front of him.

The Pro Bowl pass rusher on Wednesday signed a five-year contract extension that will run through the 2026 season.

"One of our fundamental organizational beliefs is identifying young players on our roster and proactively retaining them as part of our present and future core. We go through great lengths to select players whose make-up and performance embody the characteristics we are looking for within our team. Today, we're delighted that Myles Garrett will be a Cleveland Brown for many years to come," said Andrew Berry, the Browns' EVP of Football Operations and General Manager. "Myles' rare physical gifts in conjunction with his work ethic, intellect and humility have been the catalysts behind an auspicious start to his young career. Despite his early individual successes, Myles maintains the same drive toward greatness that he displayed as a 22-year old rookie. We firmly believe that this intense focus means the best is yet to come."

The No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett has been a force from the moment he collected his first NFL sack on the first snap of his professional career. Over three seasons, Garrett has compiled 30.5 sacks in just 37 games — the most ever by a Browns player in his first three seasons. He's also amassed 104 tackles, eight tackles for a loss and sixed forced fumbles.

Garrett, who had 10 sacks in 10 games last season, is the only player in Browns history to post multiple double-digit sack seasons.

Garrett, an Arlington, Texas, native who starred at Texas A&M, burst onto the scene with the Browns in 2017 despite missing the first four games of the season with a high ankle sprain and playing through the pain of it the rest of the way. He had two sacks in the first game of his career and five more along the way to finish with seven as a rookie and land a spot on the PFWA's All-Rookie team.