Most Important Questions: No. 6 - Who will emerge as the Browns' No. 3 wide receiver, and what will their role look like?

So yes, there will be plenty of times when three wide receivers are on the field. It just might not be the same person on each occasion. Sometimes, like we saw during the majority of the second half of 2019, it could very well be a running back or tight end occupying the "third receiver" role.

Still, the Browns are going to have a wide receivers room that goes beyond Beckham and Landry. And those players should get plenty of opportunities in training camp considering both of the Pro Bowlers are recovering from offseason surgeries.

Rashard Higgins has certainly benefited from big performances in training camp. In 2018, he quickly became Baker Mayfield's favorite target on the second team and earned a spot on the 53-man roster. He's back with the team after re-signing in May and is determined to rebound from a disappointing 2019 campaign. He carries the most experience of anyone in the competition.

"He has certainly worked very hard, and he knows that he has an opportunity," O'Shea said. "We brought him back because we believe he can help the team, and he understands that."

Ratley was the third-most productive wide receiver on the team last year and ended it on a high note with a long touchdown in the season finale. Ratley is one of the team's fastest players and provides the Browns with a deep threat that could mesh nicely with Beckham and Landry.

Taywan Taylor, a former third-round pick who caught 37 passes for the Titans in 2018, was acquired shortly before the start of the 2019 season but never found his footing in the offense. He'll get another shot to impress and look to find a role.

A bevy of other young players, including the recently signed JoJo Natson and D.J. Montgomery — who was impressive in training camp last year before suffering an injury — will also look to stand out when they can.

And then there's sixth-round pick Donovan Peoples-Jones, who has all the traits NFL teams covet at the position and is looking to prove doubters wrong after falling farther than he anticipated in the draft. O'Shea wouldn't rule out anyone in the competition but stressed they would have to attack every opportunity they receive in order to have a chance.