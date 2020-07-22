Most Important Questions: No. 4 - How will Browns divide carries, snaps between Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt?

Training camp can't get here soon enough. By then, we'll have plenty of answers to all of the loose ends surrounding the 2020 Browns.

For now, we simply have some questions.

Over the next few weeks, we'll be discussing those queries and analyzing the variables that accompany them. We've narrowed our list to 10, but there are certainly many more that will need to be answered by the time Cleveland opens the season against the Ravens in Baltimore.

We're continuing today with a look at the Browns' surplus of talent at the running back position.

The topic was on Kevin Stefanski's mind as he sat through his final media obligation of the virtual offseason program.

Midway through the call, the Cleveland head coach fielded a question about how the Browns plan to divide carries and overall touches between Pro Bowl running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. A smile crept across Stefanski's face because it was a topic he'd been discussing a few moments earlier with his fellow coaches.

"We know, having been on different teams with different offensive players, sometimes you have a great running back, great receiver or great tight end, and certainly, you have to be mindful and intentional about how you want to go about that while understanding that each week calls for a different gameplan," Stefanski said. "I think we are fortunate enough to have players at each of those levels that can affect the game, but it is definitely on our mind of how you divvy that pie up and how you design plays. That is definitely something we are talking about."

Clearly, this is a question that doesn't yet have a specific answer, and it may depend on the situation and opponent. One thing is for sure, though. This is a good problem to have, and the Browns are excited by the possibilities of a full season worth of Hunt and Chubb after last year's eight-game sample size.