Myles Garrett ready for 'greater success,' becoming a leader with Browns after 2019 suspension

"I'm just going to keep on playing my game," Garrett said. "I'm not going to worry about what people say or what they do. If somebody comes at me, I walk away, put my hands up or whatever I do to nullify the situation. I know my teammates will have my back to de-escalate and keep it straight to football."

Several Browns players and coaches have advocated their support for Garrett. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods has yet to coach Garrett in a practice, but he could tell through the Browns virtual offseason program that Garrett has moved on in a positive way and has shown all the proper leadership qualities to put the incident in the past.

"He is focused on being a good teammate," Woods said in a recent interview. "He has been in the meetings. He is trying to step up and take more of a leadership role. I definitely think he is moving in the right direction and has the right mindset."

Executive Vice President and General Manager Andrew Berry also instilled confidence in Garrett with the extension.

"It would be remiss of me not to address the fact that we are choosing to do this after a season during which Myles was suspended," Berry said. "Myles has been accountable for his mistake, and we view the incident as well out of character. We don't believe one moment should define him based on how he has handled himself prior to and in the months after last year's incident. We are excited to ensure that Myles will stay in Cleveland for the foreseeable future."

Garrett made a mistake, and he wants to keep it at that. He has his sights set on making another run at Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 and helping push the Browns into the playoffs.

The best way for him to make a positive impact, however, is to be disciplined on the field. He's committed to that, too.