Most Important Questions: No. 10 - Who wins the battle at right guard?

Training camp can't get here soon enough. By then, we'll have plenty of answers to all of the loose ends surrounding the 2020 Browns.

For now, we simply have some questions.

Over the next few weeks, we'll be discussing those queries and analyzing the variables that accompany them. We've narrowed our list to 10 but there are certainly many more that wil need to be answered by the time Cleveland opens the season against the Ravens in Baltimore.

We're kicking things off with a look at the offensive line, which still has one big hole to fill after a busy offseason full of upgrades.

The question: Who's winning the battle at right guard?

The Browns' biggest moves of the offseason centered on the biggest players on the field. In March, Jack Conklin was signed to fortify the right side of the line. One month later, the Browns used their top draft asset to select Jedrick Wills Jr., who will take over at left tackle.

With Joel Bitonio and JC Tretter back for another season, that leaves one big spot to fill on the offensive line: right guard. It's a familiar one, too, considering the Browns just last year had an open competition at the position that stretched all the way to the end of the preseason. There was a resolution, but it didn't stick, as Eric Kush began the season as the starter before ceding his duties to Wyatt Teller, who was acquired in a trade with the Bills near the end of the preseason.

Now, Teller, who logged seven starts, is among those who will compete for the spot when training camp opens at the end of the month. He'll be doing so under the watchful eyes of Bill Callahan, who believes one or more players will emerge as a reliable option on this revamped offensive line.