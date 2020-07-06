Drew Forbes uses life on the farm to stay in shape, prepare for right guard competition

Drew Forbes hasn't been able to spend any part of his offseason in the trenches, but the second-year offensive lineman has done plenty of work to keep his hands dirty.

Forbes has spent most of his offseason assisting with farm work on land owned by his wife's family near Bonne Terre, Missouri, his hometown. He's been milking cows, driving a tractor and hauling hay bales to keep his body in shape and kill time.

If it weren't for the COVID-19 pandemic, Forbes would've spent the last month in Cleveland preparing for a deep competition for the starting right guard position and other backup linemen battles.

He's still had his hands full with football work, but he's needed to juggle that with life on the farm.

"That's been my second job right now," Forbes said in an upcoming edition of "Working From Home."

"It's kind of fun. I can't say I've ever done it before. It's a whole new world to me — waking up early and getting all this done. It's opened our eyes to a simpler way of life, but we love it."

Forbes hasn't gotten many days off, but the physical workload has matched the type of training he'd undertake in OTAs. On-field workouts and all in-person training were cancelled, however, until training camp. Instead, players needed to complete their normal offseason activities through Zoom calls and video workouts during the virtual offseason program.

The program ended last week, but Forbes' work on the farm is set to continue.