Monday, Jul 06, 2020 08:07 AM

Drew Forbes uses life on the farm to stay in shape, prepare for right guard competition

poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Drew Forbes hasn't been able to spend any part of his offseason in the trenches, but the second-year offensive lineman has done plenty of work to keep his hands dirty.

Forbes has spent most of his offseason assisting with farm work on land owned by his wife's family near Bonne Terre, Missouri, his hometown. He's been milking cows, driving a tractor and hauling hay bales to keep his body in shape and kill time.

If it weren't for the COVID-19 pandemic, Forbes would've spent the last month in Cleveland preparing for a deep competition for the starting right guard position and other backup linemen battles.

He's still had his hands full with football work, but he's needed to juggle that with life on the farm.

"That's been my second job right now," Forbes said in an upcoming edition of "Working From Home."

"It's kind of fun. I can't say I've ever done it before. It's a whole new world to me — waking up early and getting all this done. It's opened our eyes to a simpler way of life, but we love it."

Forbes hasn't gotten many days off, but the physical workload has matched the type of training he'd undertake in OTAs. On-field workouts and all in-person training were cancelled, however, until training camp. Instead, players needed to complete their normal offseason activities through Zoom calls and video workouts during the virtual offseason program.

The program ended last week, but Forbes' work on the farm is set to continue.

"That's where our weekends are spent, but we love it," he said. "It's hard to beat sitting in an air-conditioned tractor and driving around. It's almost an office job."

Cleveland Browns Roster

The Browns' roster as of June 10, 2020.

Quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3)
1 / 86

Quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Austin Seibert (4)
2 / 86

Kicker Austin Seibert (4)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5)
3 / 86

Quarterback Case Keenum (5)

Jim Mone/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6)
4 / 86

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7)
5 / 86

Punter Jamie Gillan (7)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kevin Davidson (9)
6 / 86

Quarterback Kevin Davidson (9)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wide receiver Taywan Taylor (10)
7 / 86

Wide receiver Taywan Taylor (10)

Ric Tapia
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)
8 / 86

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12)
9 / 86

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13)
10 / 86

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15)
11 / 86

Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15)

Matt Starkey
Wide receiver J'Mon Moore (16)
12 / 86

Wide receiver J'Mon Moore (16)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Tony Brown (17)
13 / 86

Wide Receiver Tony Brown (17)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18)
14 / 86

Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19)
15 / 86

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20)
16 / 86

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21)
17 / 86

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23)
18 / 86

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Running Back Nick Chubb (24)
19 / 86

Running Back Nick Chubb (24)

Lauren Bacho/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25)
20 / 86

Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26)
21 / 86

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27)
22 / 86

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29)
23 / 86

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29)
24 / 86

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
30
25 / 86
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31)
26 / 86

Fullback Andy Janovich (31)

Aaron Doster/AP2019/Aaron Doster
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33)
27 / 86

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34)
28 / 86

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Brian Herrien (35)
29 / 86

Running back Brian Herrien (35)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Safety Jovante Moffatt (36)
30 / 86

Safety Jovante Moffatt (36)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Running back Benny LeMay (36)
31 / 86

Running back Benny LeMay (36)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37)
32 / 86

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38)
33 / 86

Cornerback A.J. Green (38)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39)
34 / 86

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39)

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Jameson Houston (40)
35 / 86

Cornerback Jameson Houston (40)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Linebacker Montrel Meander (41)
36 / 86

Linebacker Montrel Meander (41)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42)
37 / 86

Safety Karl Joseph (42)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Safety Elijah Benton (43)
38 / 86

Safety Elijah Benton (43)

Amber Searls/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43)
39 / 86

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43)

Mark Reis/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44)
40 / 86

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47)
41 / 86

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jermaine Grace (48)
42 / 86

Linebacker Jermaine Grace (48)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety J.T. Hassell (49)
43 / 86

Safety J.T. Hassell (49)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51)
44 / 86

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Robert McCray (52)
45 / 86

Defensive end Robert McCray (52)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53)
46 / 86

Center Nick Harris (53)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54)
47 / 86

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55)
48 / 86

Linebacker Tae Davis (55)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Willie Harvey (56)
49 / 86

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56)

Matt Starkey
Linebacker Solomon Ajayi (58)
50 / 86

Linebacker Solomon Ajayi (58)

Amber Searls/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Defensive end Trevon Young (59)
51 / 86

Defensive end Trevon Young (59)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end George Obinna (60)
52 / 86

Defensive end George Obinna (60)

Elaine Thompson
Guard Malcolm Pridgeon (62)
53 / 86

Guard Malcolm Pridgeon (62)

Matt Starkey
Center Evan Brown (63)
54 / 86

Center Evan Brown (63)

Adam Hunger
Center JC Tretter (64)
55 / 86

Center JC Tretter (64)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65)
56 / 86

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Willie Wright (66)
57 / 86

Center Willie Wright (66)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley (67)
58 / 86

Defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley (67)

Nati Harnik/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Offensive tackle Alex Taylor (67)
59 / 86

Offensive tackle Alex Taylor (67)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Offensive tackle Drake Dorbeck (68)
60 / 86

Offensive tackle Drake Dorbeck (68)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (69)
61 / 86

Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (69)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70)
62 / 86

Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Colby Gossett (71)
63 / 86

Offensive guard Colby Gossett (71)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74)
64 / 86

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75)
65 / 86

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77)
66 / 86

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78)
67 / 86

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79)
68 / 86

Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79)

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)
69 / 86

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81)
70 / 86

Tight end Austin Hooper (81)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82)
71 / 86

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82)

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84)
72 / 86

Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tight end David Njoku (85)
73 / 86

Tight end David Njoku (85)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86)
74 / 86

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86)

Matt Starkey
Tight end Nate Wieting (87)
75 / 86

Tight end Nate Wieting (87)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)
76 / 86

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)

Ralph Notaro/© Ralph Notaro/NDM Images 2019 Photos By Ralph Notaro / NDM Images FOR FAU Athletics Prior Approval MUST be obtained from Ralph Notaro for use in any fashion Photo credit must be used as listed above. Social Media Tags Below Instagram - @ralphnotaro Facebook - Ralph Notaro Twitter - @NDMIMAGES
Tight end Stephen Carlson (89)
77 / 86

Tight end Stephen Carlson (89)

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91)
78 / 86

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chad Thomas (92)
79 / 86

Defensive end Chad Thomas (92)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93)
80 / 86

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93)

Craig Lassig/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94)
81 / 86

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94)

Andrea Smith/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95)
82 / 86

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95)

Matt Starkey
Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96)
83 / 86

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97)
84 / 86

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98)
85 / 86

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99)
86 / 86

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

The farm life might be beneficial to Forbes when he returns to Cleveland in late July for training camp. When players return for on-field practices, Forbes will be in a competition with several linemen for a vacant starting job at right guard, and the battle figures to be one of the premier competitions of camp.

Forbes, who played in two games last year after recovering from a knee injury suffered in the final preseason game, is well aware of what it's like to be in a position battle. He competed for backup roles at nearly every offensive line position in his first-ever training camp last season and impressed in the battle for right guard, but the injury made Forbes slide into a backup role when he returned near the end of the season.

Now, Forbes is ready for another run at a starting job. He said he's spent most of his offseason focusing on guard and center positions, but Forbes is arguably the most versatile lineman on the roster — he'll play anywhere.

His new offensive line coach, Bill Callahan, isn't afraid to shift linemen around either. Callahan has built a strong reputation in the NFL for his work in assisting linemen switch positions. His pedigree, which has been built over four decades in football, is among the strongest of any offensive line coach in the league.

Even though he hasn't worked with Callahan on the same field yet, Forbes can already see the benefits of having him as a coach in the instructional technique videos he's sent to the position group.

"It's not, 'You're watching this video because it's something we sent out,'" Forbes said. "It's a video that's going to improve your game, and the amount of technique we've been able to teach — I didn't know it was possible, honestly."

Forbes hopes the videos and offseason training will pay off in training camp. Until then, his brawn will be needed at the family farm, where he will have plenty of tasks to keep his body in shape.

For Forbes, the work is worth it, but it ]comes at a slight cost.

"I need a new pair of cleats so bad," Forbes said. "They're probably covered in cow crap."

Related Content

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience
news

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Browns Mailbag: What can be expected of Donovan Peoples-Jones?
news

Browns Mailbag: What can be expected of Donovan Peoples-Jones?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
Browns 2020 position preview: Analyzing the linebackers
news

Browns 2020 position preview: Analyzing the linebackers

The youngest group on the team awaits an open competition at training camp
First and Ten Special Feature: Top 10 kids activities
news

First and Ten Special Feature: Top 10 kids activities

Enjoy some fun from home and help the community at the same time

Advertising