Jason Tarver likes 'high energy' from Jacob Phillips, eager to see how rookie LB fits in Browns defense

Tarver is right — Phillips is a winner. He was the leading tackler last season for LSU, the 2019 National Champions, and gave opposing running backs a difficult time if they managed to burst through the interior and into his grasp.

Phillips rarely had a missed tackle last season, and he could develop sooner rather than later into a formidable middle linebacker with the Browns, who need to replace veteran linebackers Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey at the position.

The Browns will select their replacements from a pool of eight other linebackers competing with Phillips. The competition is truly wide open, and Phillips has boosted his stock by taking time to learn both outside linebacker positions and expanding on his knowledge of the middle spot.

"He's a good box player who has gotten more and more productive as he went through the year on a championship team," Tarver said. "Jacob has the skill set for all (linebacker positions), and that was what we wanted. We wanted football intelligence. We wanted length and speed, and he has those. His skillset really fits for any of those spots."