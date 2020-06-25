Thursday, Jun 25, 2020 12:15 PM

Odell Beckham Jr. '100 percent' ready for training camp after offseason surgery

Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Odell Beckham Jr. has looked like his old self on the videos he's sent to Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and the team's strength and conditioning coaches.

The Browns' Pro Bowl wide receiver is "100 percent" recovered from the surgery he underwent on a core muscle injury that dogged him throughout the 2019 season, Stefanski said Thursday. Beckham didn't miss a game but was limited from the very beginning of a frustrating first season in Cleveland.

"Odell's free and clear," Stefanski said. "He's 100 percent and looking really good."

Beckham was sidelined in some capacity during practices from the start of training camp all the way through the end of the season because of nagging injuries. He went on to catch 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns, including an 89-yarder in Cleveland's Week 2 win over the Jets. Beckham was part of the first two wide receiver-running back trio in Browns history to individually amass more than 1,000 yards.

One of his partners in that feat, Jarvis Landry, is also making solid progress in his recovery from an offseason surgery, Stefanski said.

Landry underwent hip surgery shortly after he appeared in the 2020 Pro Bowl. Like Beckham, Landry never missed a game while playing through pain. He caught 83 passes -- two more than his 2018 total on 11 fewer targets -- for a career-best 1,174 yards and six touchdowns. His 564 career receptions are the most-ever by a wide receiver in his first six seasons. He's made the Pro Bowl in five of his six seasons.

Landry's timetable understandably differs from Beckham, but Stefanski has been encouraged by what he's heard and seen.

"He's looking great in some of the videos I've seen of him moving around," Stefanski said. "We'll have a plan for them with (Senior Vice President of Player Health and Development Joe Sheehan) and the athletic training staff. We'll make sure we ramp both of them up appropriately."

