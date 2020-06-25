Odell Beckham Jr. '100 percent' ready for training camp after offseason surgery

Beckham was sidelined in some capacity during practices from the start of training camp all the way through the end of the season because of nagging injuries. He went on to catch 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns, including an 89-yarder in Cleveland's Week 2 win over the Jets. Beckham was part of the first two wide receiver-running back trio in Browns history to individually amass more than 1,000 yards.

One of his partners in that feat, Jarvis Landry, is also making solid progress in his recovery from an offseason surgery, Stefanski said.

Landry underwent hip surgery shortly after he appeared in the 2020 Pro Bowl. Like Beckham, Landry never missed a game while playing through pain. He caught 83 passes -- two more than his 2018 total on 11 fewer targets -- for a career-best 1,174 yards and six touchdowns. His 564 career receptions are the most-ever by a wide receiver in his first six seasons. He's made the Pro Bowl in five of his six seasons.

Landry's timetable understandably differs from Beckham, but Stefanski has been encouraged by what he's heard and seen.