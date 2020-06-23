3 things we learned from Episode 5 of Building the Browns

2. Why the Browns were off June 9

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski gave the team off June 9 to pay their proper respects to George Floyd, whose tragic death was memorialized at a funeral service in Houston on that day.

BTB's cameras captured Stefanski revealing the news to the team.

"I think we need to pay our respects. Whether or not we can go there, we still have to pay our respects regardless of where we are," Stefanski told the team. "Whether it's making a donation, educating yourself, reading something, listening to a podcast, maybe having a dialogue, maybe talking to one of your kids, maybe making a phone call to somebody, let's use that day to be active in the social justice arena."

Stefanski and a number of coaches and executives paid their respects by visiting the memorial for Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old, African-American boy who was shot and killed by two Cleveland police officers in Nov. 2014.

"That was an event in this community that I wasn't here for, but I know how impactful it was," Stefanski said.

"NFL teams, in general, have such an influence on their communities," said EVP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry. "If we can't be at the front of the pack on some of these issues that impact all of us, then shame on us."

3. Spotlight on the women in Berea

The show spends some quality time with two women who play vitally important roles in the Browns' football operations.

Callie Brownson, the team's Chief of Staff, and Katy Meassick, the team's performance dietician, provide a peak into their day-to-day and explain how driven they were to land in the NFL despite those around them who may have doubted their aspirations.