Watch Building the Browns: Be The Solution

On this week's episode of Building the Browns, go inside the virtual team meeting room as Kevin Stefanski urges his players to "get in the arena" in the fight against racial injustice. Stefanski was among a handful of Browns employees who returned to the Berea facility at the start of the month, and he encounters a much different atmosphere that is focused on employee safety in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Executive VP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry discusses how the tragic death of George Floyd affected him and can serve as a catalyst for meaningful change through education, dialogue and action. Myles Garrett also shares his thoughts, as BTB's cameras make a visit to his house to check in with the Pro Bowl pass rusher.