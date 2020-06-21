Sunday, Jun 21, 2020 10:30 AM

Watch Building the Browns: Be The Solution

BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

On this week's episode of Building the Browns, go inside the virtual team meeting room as Kevin Stefanski urges his players to "get in the arena" in the fight against racial injustice. Stefanski was among a handful of Browns employees who returned to the Berea facility at the start of the month, and he encounters a much different atmosphere that is focused on employee safety in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Executive VP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry discusses how the tragic death of George Floyd affected him and can serve as a catalyst for meaningful change through education, dialogue and action. Myles Garrett also shares his thoughts, as BTB's cameras make a visit to his house to check in with the Pro Bowl pass rusher.

The episode premieres Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on the Browns' YouTube channel and locally on News 5. Click here to watch the first four episodes from this season.

Related Links

Related Content

Browns Breakdowns: What Harrison Bryant brings to the tight ends room
news

Browns Breakdowns: What Harrison Bryant brings to the tight ends room

How might Bryant's flashy college career carry over to Cleveland?
Kareem Hunt on tandem with Nick Chubb: 'We definitely feel like we can thrive'
news

Kareem Hunt on tandem with Nick Chubb: 'We definitely feel like we can thrive'

Cleveland's RB meets with reporters Monday during last week of virtual offseason
Browns Mailbag: Which undrafted free agent could break through in 2020?
news

Browns Mailbag: Which undrafted free agent could break through in 2020?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
How KhaDarel Hodge is using a tour of Houston restaurants to inspire change
news

How KhaDarel Hodge is using a tour of Houston restaurants to inspire change

The Browns WR has been inviting guests to join him at various black-owned restaurants in Houston

Advertising