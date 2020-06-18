Thursday, Jun 18, 2020 12:33 PM

Browns Breakdowns: What Jacob Phillips brings to the linebackers

Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

In six weeks, the new assemblage of Browns players and coaches are expected to return to Berea for their first team reps and on-field practices of 2020.

We've all been waiting for the start of training camp, which will also be the first time rookies hit the field and jostle for top spots on the depth chart. Some rookies will fight for a starting role in Week 1, while others could be stashed in backup roles and carry starting prospects for the future. We'll just be happy that football is back in Cleveland.

Over the next few weeks, we're breaking down each rookie from the Browns 2020 draft class — with the help of The Athletic's Dane Brugler — and diving into how they might fit into next season's plans.

Next up: Jacob Phillips

The Bio

Name: Jacob Phillips

Age: 21

Height: 6-3

Weight: 229

College: LSU

Hometown: Nashville

Draft selection: 3rd round (97th overall)

Photos: 'Browns Live: Meet the Rookies' set for June 24 at 7 p.m.

"Browns Live: Meet the Rookies" presented by MANCAN will take your knowledge to another level. Hosted by Nathan Zegura, the interactive live show will feature interviews with all seven members of the class, in-depth analysis and plenty of opportunities for fans to have their questions answered by the players themselves. Check out photos of the guests!

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)
1 / 40

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)

Kent Gidley/UA
Safety Grant Delpit (22)
2 / 40

Safety Grant Delpit (22)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)
3 / 40

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)

Zach Bland/Copyright University of Missouri Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)
4 / 40

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)
5 / 40

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images/2019, ESPN Inc.
Center Nick Harris (53)
6 / 40

Center Nick Harris (53)

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)
7 / 40

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)

©2019 Michigan Photography
Punter Jamie Gillan (7)
8 / 40

Punter Jamie Gillan (7)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)
9 / 40

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)

Evan Pilat/© 2019 Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
Safety Grant Delpit (22)
10 / 40

Safety Grant Delpit (22)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)
11 / 40

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)

Zach Bland/© University of Missouri Athletics
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)
12 / 40

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)
13 / 40

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)

RalphNotaro
Center Nick Harris (53)
14 / 40

Center Nick Harris (53)

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)
15 / 40

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)

Eric Bronson/Michigan Photography
Punter Jamie Gillan (7)
16 / 40

Punter Jamie Gillan (7)

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)
17 / 40

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)

Kent Gidley/© 2019 Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
Safety Grant Delpit (22)
18 / 40

Safety Grant Delpit (22)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)
19 / 40

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)

Zach Bland/Copyright University of Missouri Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)
20 / 40

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)
21 / 40

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)

Ralph Notaro/© Ralph Notaro/NDM Images 2019 Photos By Ralph Notaro / NDM Images FOR FAU Athletics Prior Approval MUST be obtained from Ralph Notaro for use in any fashion Photo credit must be used as listed above. Social Media Tags Below Instagram - @ralphnotaro Facebook - Ralph Notaro Twitter - @NDMIMAGES
Center Nick Harris (53)
22 / 40

Center Nick Harris (53)

Spencer LaHaye/Spencer LaHaye
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)
23 / 40

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)

Roger Hart/Copyright 2019, © Michigan Photography. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. (734) 764-9217. photography.umich.edu
Punter Jamie Gillan (7)
24 / 40

Punter Jamie Gillan (7)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)
25 / 40

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)

Kent Gidley/UA
Safety Grant Delpit (22)
26 / 40

Safety Grant Delpit (22)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)
27 / 40

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)

Zach Bland/Copyright University of Missouri Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)
28 / 40

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)
29 / 40

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)

Ralph Notaro/© Ralph Notaro/NDM Images 2019 Photos By Ralph Notaro / NDM Images FOR FAU Athletics Prior Approval MUST be obtained from Ralph Notaro for use in any fashion Photo credit must be used as listed above. Social Media Tags Below Instagram - @ralphnotaro Facebook - Ralph Notaro Twitter - @NDMIMAGES
Center Nick Harris (53)
30 / 40

Center Nick Harris (53)

Spencer LaHaye/Spencer LaHaye
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)
31 / 40

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)

Michigan Photography
Punter Jamie Gillan (7)
32 / 40

Punter Jamie Gillan (7)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)
33 / 40

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)

Kent Gidley/© 2019 Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
Safety Grant Delpit (22)
34 / 40

Safety Grant Delpit (22)

Logan Bowles/A2019
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)
35 / 40

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)

Hunter Dyke
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)
36 / 40

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)

John Amis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)
37 / 40

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)

RalphNotaro
Center Nick Harris (53)
38 / 40

Center Nick Harris (53)

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)
39 / 40

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)

Roger Hart/Copyright 2019, © Michigan Photography. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. (734) 764-9217. photography.umich.edu
Punter Jamie Gillan (7)
40 / 40

Punter Jamie Gillan (7)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

How does he play?: Phillips was the leading tackler for college football's best team in 2019. And while some of his teammates, including safety Grant Delpit, drew higher acclaim and landed with teams much earlier in the draft, Phillips was an incredibly valuable piece to an LSU defense chock full of future NFL players. Phillips amassed his SEC-best 113 tackles in 2019 mostly on rush attempts, as he thrived as a run-stopper while fellow LB Patrick Queen, a first-round selection by the Ravens, excelled in coverage. Phillips used a combination of instincts, athleticism and sure tackling to break up plays in the backfield or limit run attempts well short of the sticks.

Brugler's Breakdown: With some expected improvement in pass coverage, Phillips could very well outplay his third-round draft status as soon as 2020, Brugler said.

"His instincts … he's going to get on the field," Brugler said. "Those instincts are too good not to be out there. He'll make plays. It's just a matter of do you have to be careful how you deploy him? Can you trust him on passing downs? In training camp and when they get these guys on the field, the coaches will be able to figure it out.

"If you can leave him on the field for all three downs, he's going to outplay that third-round pick."

A former five-star recruit, Phillips shined at the NFL Combine, running a 4.66-second 40-yard dash while posting solid times in the 20-yard shuttle and three-cone drill. What excites Brugler most is the fact that the numbers match up with what he sees on film as he analyzes Phillips' film from his final season at LSU.

"The time speed, it matches the play speed," Brugler said. "That's what you want. You want those two numbers to match up. What you see on film matches what he does in the 40-yard dash."

Athleticism, though, can only take you so far. It takes smarts and instincts to thrive at the next level, and Phillips has shown plenty of it against the run. The next step for Phillips will be to get those instincts on a comparable level against the pass — something he simply didn't have as much of an opportunity to master during his time at LSU.

Brugler believes Phillips can improve that area of his game quickly.

"It's not that Jacob Phillips can't cover. It's just we haven't seen him do it consistently enough at this point," Brugler said. "He needs more opportunities to play in coverage. I think he's going to improve. All the skills are there. A little bit of an unknown there, but all the talent is there to get better." 

How will he fit?: The Browns' linebacker room is as young as any in the NFL, and that could mean immediate opportunities for Phillips to contribute. Though it's unclear where he'll be competing at the start of training camp, Phillips has a skill set that could fit nicely at the WILL (weakside) linebacker position. Even if Phillips can't land a starting spot, there will be plenty of opportunities for him to flash his athleticism and instincts on special teams — an area where last year's third-round pick, Sione Takitaki, shined as a rookie.

Photos: Jacob Phillips through the years

The Browns have selected Jacob Phillips in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacob Phillips
1 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacob Phillips
2 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
Jacob Phillips
3 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
Jacob Phillips
4 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Jacob Phillips
5 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacob Phillips
6 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacob Phillips
7 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacob Phillips
8 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Jacob Phillips
9 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacob Phillips
10 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacob Phillips
11 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacob Phillips
12 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Jacob Phillips
13 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacob Phillips
14 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacob Phillips
15 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Rusty Costanza
Jacob Phillips
16 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Rick Scuteri
Jacob Phillips
17 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Tyler Kaufman/Tyler Kaufman
Jacob Phillips
18 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacob Phillips
19 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Ron Jenkins
Jacob Phillips
20 / 20

Jacob Phillips

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

How KhaDarel Hodge is using a tour of Houston restaurants to inspire change
news

How KhaDarel Hodge is using a tour of Houston restaurants to inspire change

The Browns WR has been inviting guests to join him at various black-owned restaurants in Houston
Alex Van Pelt says Browns offense should be prepared to 'hit the ground running' at training camp
news

Alex Van Pelt says Browns offense should be prepared to 'hit the ground running' at training camp

Van Pelt joined Cleveland Browns Daily on Thursday to discuss the offseason program and offensive install
Josh Cribbs, Webster Slaughter named to 2020 class of Browns Legends
news

Josh Cribbs, Webster Slaughter named to 2020 class of Browns Legends

Browns will honor the former playmakers in a Week 3 halftime ceremony
5 notes on the Browns' wide receivers as they near end of virtual offseason program
news

5 notes on the Browns' wide receivers as they near end of virtual offseason program

New pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea provides updates in Wednesday call with reporters

Advertising