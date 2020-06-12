Browns Mailbag: How can Browns get the most out of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt?

I think that in 2019 the Browns offense clicked during the first drives of the game when plays were "scripted" and then struggled to find consistency once the script ended. Do you think the Browns can sustain consistency in play-calling in 2020, and what role do you think Coach Stefanski will have in calling plays? — Brooks P., Cincinnati

Your assessment on the 2019 Browns offense is a fair one. The Browns scored a touchdown with ease on their first drive of the season before struggling with consistency through the rest of the game. That seemed to occur on a number of other occasions, especially during the second half of the season, and it's one of the reasons why the team didn't meet its expectations.

The goal in 2020, of course, is to be a more consistent attack. That goes without saying. The optimism is certainly there.

"Scheme-wise with him establishing the run, everything he did in Minnesota and what that does for the rest of the game and opening it up in the play action, the pass game and also just controlling the clock, they were a very efficient team for the last few years," quarterback Baker Mayfield said in a recent interview. "That is kudos to him."

As for the play-calling responsibilities, that has yet to be decided. Stefanski has said in the past he will have no issue handing those off to Van Pelt if it's in the best interest of the team. Van Pelt said the topic hasn't been discussed during the team's offseason program.

"I think it is still a fluid situation," Van Pelt said. "Until we get together and feel more comfortable with each other, and him with me more so, on the field in live action when there is no script and you are just calling offense against the defense, ultimately, until he feels comfortable with that, I think we are in the same spot as we have been."

With JoJo Natson signed as a free agent and the drafting of Donovan Peoples-Jones, where do you see these guys fitting on special teams and as backup receivers? — Traci M., Caspar

Both players will be in the mix for playing time at both of the spots you're mentioning. Natson has been exclusively a special teams weapon the past two years and has thrived as one of the league's most consistent punt and kick returners. Peoples-Jones was an electric punt returner at Michigan but made his biggest impact as a wide receiver. Opportunities abound at all of these positions, as the Browns are looking to be more dynamic in the return game and also have a need at wide receiver behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

The Browns finally addressed the offensive line but did they go deep enough in the depth charts for some good backups? — Joe L., Lake Tapps, Washington