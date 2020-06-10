Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020 02:01 PM

Kevin Stefanski encourages players to 'get in the arena,' stay active in social justice movements

poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

For the past two weeks, Kevin Stefanski has made his football-related roles secondary tasks as coach of the Browns.

Stefanski has spent most of his first offseason with the Browns conducting virtual meetings, building a playbook and settling into his new Cleveland home. Some of those activities, however, have been paused as protests against police brutality and racism continue across the country after George Floyd died May 25 in Minneapolis police custody.

Even though they're not together in Cleveland, the Browns have still taken action to spark change and urge players to make a difference. Guest speakers have been invited to speak in team meetings, and Stefanski has encouraged players to participate in peaceful protests and donate to charities supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

"My big message to our guys has been to get in the arena," Stefanski said Wednesday in a Zoom call with local reporters. "We are all about action, and I think we have some amazing people — both on the team and in this building — that have really provided some great resources to our players so they can become part of the action. We want to be a strong part of this community. We want to be a strong part of positive change, and I realize from my platform that I am able to affect change."

Cleveland Browns Roster

The Browns' roster as of June 10, 2020.

Quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3)
1 / 86

Quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Austin Seibert (4)
2 / 86

Kicker Austin Seibert (4)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5)
3 / 86

Quarterback Case Keenum (5)

Jim Mone/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6)
4 / 86

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7)
5 / 86

Punter Jamie Gillan (7)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kevin Davidson (9)
6 / 86

Quarterback Kevin Davidson (9)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wide receiver Taywan Taylor (10)
7 / 86

Wide receiver Taywan Taylor (10)

Ric Tapia
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)
8 / 86

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12)
9 / 86

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13)
10 / 86

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15)
11 / 86

Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15)

Matt Starkey
Wide receiver J'Mon Moore (16)
12 / 86

Wide receiver J'Mon Moore (16)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Tony Brown (17)
13 / 86

Wide Receiver Tony Brown (17)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18)
14 / 86

Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19)
15 / 86

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20)
16 / 86

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21)
17 / 86

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23)
18 / 86

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Running Back Nick Chubb (24)
19 / 86

Running Back Nick Chubb (24)

Lauren Bacho/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25)
20 / 86

Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26)
21 / 86

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27)
22 / 86

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29)
23 / 86

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29)
24 / 86

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
30
25 / 86
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31)
26 / 86

Fullback Andy Janovich (31)

Aaron Doster/AP2019/Aaron Doster
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33)
27 / 86

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34)
28 / 86

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Brian Herrien (35)
29 / 86

Running back Brian Herrien (35)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Safety Jovante Moffatt (36)
30 / 86

Safety Jovante Moffatt (36)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Running back Benny LeMay (36)
31 / 86

Running back Benny LeMay (36)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37)
32 / 86

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38)
33 / 86

Cornerback A.J. Green (38)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39)
34 / 86

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39)

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Jameson Houston (40)
35 / 86

Cornerback Jameson Houston (40)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Linebacker Montrel Meander (41)
36 / 86

Linebacker Montrel Meander (41)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42)
37 / 86

Safety Karl Joseph (42)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Safety Elijah Benton (43)
38 / 86

Safety Elijah Benton (43)

Amber Searls/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43)
39 / 86

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43)

Mark Reis/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44)
40 / 86

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47)
41 / 86

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jermaine Grace (48)
42 / 86

Linebacker Jermaine Grace (48)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety J.T. Hassell (49)
43 / 86

Safety J.T. Hassell (49)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51)
44 / 86

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Robert McCray (52)
45 / 86

Defensive end Robert McCray (52)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53)
46 / 86

Center Nick Harris (53)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54)
47 / 86

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55)
48 / 86

Linebacker Tae Davis (55)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Willie Harvey (56)
49 / 86

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56)

Matt Starkey
Linebacker Solomon Ajayi (58)
50 / 86

Linebacker Solomon Ajayi (58)

Amber Searls/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Defensive end Trevon Young (59)
51 / 86

Defensive end Trevon Young (59)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end George Obinna (60)
52 / 86

Defensive end George Obinna (60)

Elaine Thompson
Guard Malcolm Pridgeon (62)
53 / 86

Guard Malcolm Pridgeon (62)

Matt Starkey
Center Evan Brown (63)
54 / 86

Center Evan Brown (63)

Adam Hunger
Center JC Tretter (64)
55 / 86

Center JC Tretter (64)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65)
56 / 86

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Willie Wright (66)
57 / 86

Center Willie Wright (66)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley (67)
58 / 86

Defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley (67)

Nati Harnik/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Offensive tackle Alex Taylor (67)
59 / 86

Offensive tackle Alex Taylor (67)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Offensive tackle Drake Dorbeck (68)
60 / 86

Offensive tackle Drake Dorbeck (68)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (69)
61 / 86

Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (69)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70)
62 / 86

Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Colby Gossett (71)
63 / 86

Offensive guard Colby Gossett (71)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74)
64 / 86

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75)
65 / 86

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77)
66 / 86

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78)
67 / 86

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79)
68 / 86

Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79)

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)
69 / 86

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81)
70 / 86

Tight end Austin Hooper (81)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82)
71 / 86

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82)

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84)
72 / 86

Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tight end David Njoku (85)
73 / 86

Tight end David Njoku (85)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86)
74 / 86

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86)

Matt Starkey
Tight end Nate Wieting (87)
75 / 86

Tight end Nate Wieting (87)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)
76 / 86

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)

Ralph Notaro/© Ralph Notaro/NDM Images 2019 Photos By Ralph Notaro / NDM Images FOR FAU Athletics Prior Approval MUST be obtained from Ralph Notaro for use in any fashion Photo credit must be used as listed above. Social Media Tags Below Instagram - @ralphnotaro Facebook - Ralph Notaro Twitter - @NDMIMAGES
Tight end Stephen Carlson (89)
77 / 86

Tight end Stephen Carlson (89)

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91)
78 / 86

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chad Thomas (92)
79 / 86

Defensive end Chad Thomas (92)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93)
80 / 86

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93)

Craig Lassig/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94)
81 / 86

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94)

Andrea Smith/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95)
82 / 86

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95)

Matt Starkey
Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96)
83 / 86

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97)
84 / 86

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98)
85 / 86

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99)
86 / 86

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Stefanski marched in a peaceful protest with his mom and two sons last weekend in Avon and has invited several guest speakers to deliver powerful messages in team meetings. He cancelled all team activities Tuesday, the day of funeral services for Floyd, and has provided the team with podcasts and reading material about social justice.

Stefanski wants players to feel comfortable taking action, and he doesn't want those feelings to change when football activities resume in Berea. To keep that focus upright, Stefanski hopes to create a leadership committee with players who can continue to lead the Browns through meetings about social justice and establish positive change in Cleveland communities.

"We want to make sure that we are constantly staying in the dialogue on these issues because it is not something that is just going to go away," Stefanski said. "We want to make sure that we are constantly looking at this in ways that we can do better."

Change requires unity, and Stefanski is taking that stance to both community and team levels. He, along with several other Browns players, joined The Players Coalition on Wednesday in signing a letter to the United States Congress supporting a bill that would end qualified immunity, which makes it difficult to sue police officers for brutality.

The letter was signed by more than 1,400 other current and former players, coaches, general managers and staff members from the NFL, NBA and MLB. Prominent names include Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Dak Prescott, Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton and NBA coaches Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr.

"We have to do better, and most of us believe that there has to be reforms of some sort," Stefanski said. "I thought this was something that is important for our support moving forward. We are trying so hard to give our players resources to get in the arena and act, because dialogue is great. Listening is outstanding. That is part of the healing process. But now is the time to make sure we are making positive change in our communities."

Support from professional sports teams and leagues will continue to be important in the pursuit of equality for African-Americans. Stefanski wants the Browns to be a leader in social justice, and he's ready to support players eager to use their platform and inspire change.

"One Zoom meeting is not going to solve this is in any way, shape or form, but I think unified action over the course of time can make a positive impact," Stefanski said. "My big note to our players is that I got their back. That is not just lip service – I am standing right there beside them. They have my support, and I promise you that we will continue to listen to each other from a place of mutual respect."

Related Content

How KhaDarel Hodge is using a tour of Houston restaurants to inspire change
news

How KhaDarel Hodge is using a tour of Houston restaurants to inspire change

The Browns WR has been inviting guests to join him at various black-owned restaurants in Houston
Alex Van Pelt says Browns offense should be prepared to 'hit the ground running' at training camp
news

Alex Van Pelt says Browns offense should be prepared to 'hit the ground running' at training camp

Van Pelt joined Cleveland Browns Daily on Thursday to discuss the offseason program and offensive install
Josh Cribbs, Webster Slaughter named to 2020 class of Browns Legends
news

Josh Cribbs, Webster Slaughter named to 2020 class of Browns Legends

Browns will honor the former playmakers in a Week 3 halftime ceremony
5 notes on the Browns' wide receivers as they near end of virtual offseason program
news

5 notes on the Browns' wide receivers as they near end of virtual offseason program

New pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea provides updates in Wednesday call with reporters

Advertising