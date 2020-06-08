Alex Van Pelt says David Njoku has been 'excellent' in offseason, has big plans for tight end in 2020

Njoku is no easy task for opposing defenders. At 6-foot-4, 246 pounds, Njoku, who carries one of the biggest wingspans on the Browns, is a massive passing target Van Pelt hopes to utilize. His best season came in 2018, when he corralled 56 receptions for 639 yards and four touchdowns.

As a 2017 first-round draft pick, however, Njoku carries even more potential that could be unveiled in a wide-zone offensive scheme. Two and three tight end formations will be a common look for the Browns, so Njoku will likely have an uptick in snaps and could benefit from playing alongside Austin Hooper, whom the Browns signed to a lucrative, long-term deal in March.

Njoku faced an uncertain future, too. The Browns needed to decide whether to utilize Njoku's fifth-year option for 2021 in April, and a disappointing 2019 season cast some doubt on whether the new regime in Cleveland would want to keep Njoku or move on to their own selection of tight ends.

The decision: extend him, and Njoku has made early good impressions on that transaction.

"He has been excellent," Van Pelt said. "We really enjoy him in the meetings. He's a guy who speaks out. He's a smart guy. He understands what we're trying to get accomplished. He can answer the questions when you ask him. I am excited to get to know him. I know he is a talented guy."

Njoku is staying in Cleveland, but he's still immersing himself in what feels like a fresh start. He's healthy, and he's playing under a new set of coaches who carved out a specific role for his talents.

For Njoku, the regular season can't start soon enough.