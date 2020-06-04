Alex Van Pelt: Odell Beckham Jr. has been a 'model guy' during virtual offseason work

In the meetings, Browns coaches have primarily emphasized details about the offensive playbook from new coach Kevin Stefanski. That's about all they can do until the Browns can return to Berea for on-field practice, and Beckham has always been involved in the discussions.

Van Pelt attributes that to Stefanski. Throughout offseason interviews, players have expressed an admiration for his attitude toward working with players and how he's made efforts to build team chemistry despite the work-from-home status of the league.

It's also encouraged players to heed into his new offensive philosophies, and that includes Beckham.

"He's all in," Van Pelt said. "He's bought in. He's been there, and it's awesome. It's good to have him there. Everybody's attendance has been outstanding, and that's a tribute to Kevin and the guys that are buying into the program."

Beckham's involvement during the unique offseason will be crucial to the development of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who plans to lean on Beckham to bounce back from a disappointing 6-10 finish last season. The production between Mayfield and Beckham only came in bursts, but Mayfield believes Beckham's injury played a role in the lack of consistency.

Mayfield is confident that with a clean and healthy season ahead, his output with Beckham and Jarvis Landry, who was also injured for most of last season, will increase in Year 2.

"(The injuries) definitely hindered them," Mayfield said in a video interview last week. "Physically, obviously, but the mental part of it and the frustrations that came from that, I think, affected it more. If you don't feel like you're able to play at a certain level, that's frustrating."

Van Pelt believes a bounce-back year is ahead, too, based on Beckham's dedication to team meetings and willingness to embrace a new playbook built to make the most of the top offensive weapons on the Browns.